NFL streams Reddit: How to Watch Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football broadcasts weekly NFL games in the United States on NBC. The show began airing in 2006. Prior to 2006, the network aired the American Football League or AFL and then the American Football Conference (AFC), games. NBC purchased the rights to air the Sunday Prime Time from then ESPN, which carried its broadcast till 2005. The Spanish Language version of the broadcast is available on NBC Universo. Also, the channel provides an audio feed of the game.

Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC

NBC is available across the United States via almost all local cable operators in the region. The channel is not hard to find in most cases since its part of the starter or basic package offered by pay-tv services. However, some services may require that you subscribe separately to it as part of an entertainment package. Since an increasing number of cable services also provide streaming services, it’s possible to stream the channel online as well.

Sunday Night Football Schedule

This year, two of the NBC Sunday Night Football-branded games will actually air on Thursday. This will started with the special season opener when the Bears hosted the Packers on Thursday, September 5 at the regular airtime of 8:20 p.m. ET. Thanksgiving Day will also see a special Thursday game on NBC when the Saints will be in Atlanta to play the Falcons on November 28.

Otherwise, you can watch Sunday Night Football online without cable following this schedule:

Week 1: Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday)

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints

Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots

Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Week 13: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Week 15: San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 16: Tennessee Titans vsGreen Bay Packers

You can see the full SNF schedule on the NFL’s website.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football Without Cable TV: At a Glance

Without cable to watch Sunday Night Football, the top recommendations from us are fuboTV and Hulu Live, both of which offer the NBC live stream.

Since they’re streaming-only services, you won’t need a cable subscription, just the ability to connect to the internet. Then you can watch Sunday Night Football and many of your other favorites after you’ve killed your cable bill. You can stream Sunday Night Football using a variety of devices like the popular Roku or your computer or smart devices.

Stream Sunday Night Football Online on fuboTV

Our top recommendation to watch Sunday Night Football online is fuboTV. Here’s what you need to know before signing up and watching NFL on fuboTV:

$59.99 per month

No contract — pay month to month and cancel any time

Other hard to find sports networks make it the ultimate way to watch sports online

High-quality HD streams of tons of channels

Live streaming NBC and other locals

Stream on most of the popular devices

User friendly menu

Read our fuboTV review to learn more

You can start with a free 7-day trial of fuboTV to watch Sunday Night Football without cable.

Watch the Sunday Night Football Live Stream with Hulu With Live TV

Another great option for you to watch the Sunday Night Football live stream is on Hulu Live. Many people have turned to the service as a complete cable replacement resource.

Hulu with Live TV is a top pic to watch Sunday Night Football without cable. It’s an affordable and well-rounded service to give you more of what you want. Try Hulu Live free for 7 days!

Other Options to Watch Sunday Night Football Without Cable

While Hulu Live and Sling TV are our recommendations for the Sunday Night Football live stream, there are other choices available. They are:

Sling TV – $30 per month for 45+ channels. NBC is available on the Sling Blue package. Full Sling TV review here.

YouTube TV – $65 per month for 70+ channels including locals. Full YouTube TV review here.

You can watch Sunday Night Football without cable using any of these services.

Have any other questions about how to watch Sunday Night Football online without cable or satellite? Just comment below for help!