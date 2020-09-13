Market Overview:

The global pain management drugs market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the report, the global outlook section brieflycovers fundamental dynamics of the target market which contains major market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the target market. Global pain management drugs market expenditure has been on a major upturn over the current years urged by the return of the excessive power competition amongst the key global powers. Moreover, the report focuses on capabilities revitalization, equipment modernization, and augmented R&D.

Scope of the Global Pain Management Drugs Market

The report also includes conventional services and major strategies in order to better understand the global market scenario. The report investigates variousdistinct prospects in the market for numerous financial partners & industryspecialists. In addition, the report is a follow-up of broad global distribution network as well as manufacturing and flexible product abilities. Themarket report studies the market position and the potential of global and regional service providers with respect to end industries/ applications and product regions.

High occurrence of chronic pain diseases and growing geriatric population are among the major factors driving the global pain management drugs market. In 2018, around 991 Million people around the globe were more than 60 years old. With the incidence of chronic pain being substantially higher in older adults, this represents a major factor driving the demand of pain management drugs. In addition to this, the growing number of hospitalization cases, application of innovative and advance therapiesand massive demand-supply gap for efficient neuropathic pain management drugs is also boosting growth of the global pain management market.

Segment Analysis of the Global Pain Management Drugs Market

The global pain management drugs market is basically segmented into drug class, indication, technology, and geographical regions.

• On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antimigraine agents, antidepressants, anesthetics, anticonvulsants, opioids, and nonnarcotic analgesics.

• By indication, the global pain management market is divided into cancer pain, migrainechronic back pain, arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, post-operative pain, and fibromyalgia.

• In terms of technology, the market is fragmented into direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), laser metal deposition, polyjet printing,stereolithography, fuse deposition modeling, digital light processing, electron beam melting, inkjet printing, and selective laser sintering (SLS), and laminated object manufacturing.

Geographical Analysis of Global Pain Management Drugs Market

The globalpain management drugs market geographically segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America accounted for the highest share of the global pain management drug market in the year 2016. It is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the prediction period. Likewise, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to show high growth rates in the next five years in pain management drugs market. India and China are likely to be the fastest growing pain management drugs markets across Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Pain Management Drugs Market

The key players operating in the global pain management drugs market include Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Endo Health Solutions, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson,Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Pfizer, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Other prominent vendors in the value chain of the pain management drugs market are Allergen Inc., Bayer AG, BoehringerIngelheim, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.,WEX Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.This report also delivers aninclusive study of major strategies in the global market such as acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, product launches, and mergers to know the market dynamics for future growth.

The Pain Management Drugs Market report points out national and global business prospects and competitive conditions for pain management drugs. Market size estimation and forecasts were given based on a detailed research methodology tailored to the conditions of the demand for pain management drugs. The pain management drugs market has been segmented by drug class (opioids, nsaids, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and others), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies). Historical background for the demand of pain management drugs has been studied according to organic and inorganic innovations in order to provide accurate estimates of the market size. Primary factors influencing the growth of the demand pain management drugs have also been established with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class:

• Opioids

• NSAIDs

• Anticonvulsants

• Antidepressants

• Others

By Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America Pain Management Drugs Market

• North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• North America, by Drug Class

• North America, by Modality

• North America, by Distribution Channel

Europe Pain Management Drugs Market

• Europe, by Country

o Germany

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Europe, by Drug Class

• Europe, by Modality

• Europe, by Distribution Channel

Asia Pacific Pain Management Drugs Market

• Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Asia Pacific, by Drug Class

• Asia Pacific, by Modality

• Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel

Middle East & Africa Pain Management Drugs Market

• Middle East & Africa, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Middle East & Africa, by Drug Class

• Middle East & Africa, by Modality

• Middle East & Africa, by Distribution Channel

South America Pain Management Drugs Market

• South America, by Country

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of South America

• South America, by Drug Class

• South America, by Modality

• South America, by Distribution Channel

