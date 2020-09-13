Pea Fiber Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2026

In 2029, the Pea Fiber market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Pea Fiber market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Pea Fiber market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

key participants operating in the global Pea Fiber market are Vestkorn Milling AS, A&B Ingredients, Roquette Frères Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Parrheim Foods, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, SunOptra Ingredients Group, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, among others.

Robust research & development activities and expansion of the range of product portfolio are the major focus areas of the manufacturers in order to cater the demand for Pea Fiber from the end-user industries such as food and pharmaceutical industry as well as for pet food products.

Pea Fiber Market: Activities of the Participants

Roquette Frères Company, a France-based manufacturer and supplier of food ingredients, launched the USA Nutriose, a soluble fiber obtained from yellow peas, in order to meet the demand for plant-based food ingredients and meet consumer desires. The yellow pea has a reliable source of origin, it is a non-GMO, gluten-free, Halal and Kosher certified and is not a major allergen.

a France-based manufacturer and supplier of food ingredients, launched the USA Nutriose, a soluble fiber obtained from yellow peas, in order to meet the demand for plant-based food ingredients and meet consumer desires. The yellow pea has a reliable source of origin, it is a non-GMO, gluten-free, Halal and Kosher certified and is not a major allergen. SunOptra Ingredients Group, has launched and expanded its range of functional fibers in order to include organic and conventional pea fiber. SunOptra Pea Fiber contains 90% dietary fiber. It is a novel fiber and is widely used for inclusions in bakery and meat products in order to make dietary fiber claims.

Opportunities for the Market Participants

The Pea Fiber market is projected to be positively influenced by the manufacturers who are continuously working on new research projects and launching new products containing pea fiber containing end food products. The manufacturers of Pea Fiber can reach potential market sectors in order to gain maximum market share and increase their global sales.

Pea Fiber Market: Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on the modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sale of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our Pea Fiber market report include:

An overview, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Pea Fiber market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Pea Fiber market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this Pea Fiber market

The Pea Fiber market report answers the following queries:

The Pea Fiber market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Research Methodology of Pea Fiber Market Report

The global Pea Fiber market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Pea Fiber market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Pea Fiber market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.