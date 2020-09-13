A recent report published by QMI on pesticide residue testing market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of pesticide residue testing market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for pesticide residue testing during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in pesticide residue testing market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the pesticide residue testing market has been segmented by type (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides), by technology (LC-MS/GC-MS, HPLC, gas chromatography), by class (organochlorines, organophosphates, organonitrogens & carbamates).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) ALS Limited

2)Bureau Veritas S.A.

3) Asurequality Ltd.

4)Eurofins Scientific Se

5)Intertek Group PLC, Microbac Laboratories

6)SCS Global Services

7)SGS S.A.

8)Silliker,

9)Symbio Laboratories.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For pesticide residue testing market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the pesticide residue testing market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in Food & Agricultural sector. The use of latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for pesticide residue testing market in these regions.

In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for pesticide residue testing market. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of pesticide residue testing market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for pesticide residue testing market.

