Pet Jerky Treat Market Reflecting a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2030

Market Participants

The market participants operating in the global pet jerky treat market identified across the value chain include Mars, Inc., TDBBS, LLC, Dogswell, Nestlé S.A.(Purina), Rocco & Roxie Supply Co., Big Heart Pet, Inc, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. among the other per jerky treat manufacturers.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Pet Jerky Treat Market

The number of pet owners is increasing continuously and the pets need to be fed well with all the necessary nutrients. The pet jerky treat contains high nutritional quotient and it does have long shelf life due to cured processing. These factors are expected to increase the demand for pet jerky food across the globe. The pet jerky treat is available in the various products type like organic and grain-free coupled with regional flavoring as per the requirement of pet owners. This is a good appetizer for pets. This is expected to boost the market growth of the pet jerky treats globally. Some of the pet owners still hesitate to go for pet jerky treat as prolonged illness or deaths are still associated with the pet jerky food. This is hindering the pet jerky treat market from reaching its full potential.

Globally North America and Europe are dominating the market due to high disposable income and an increasing number of pet owners. The Asian countries are expected to show high market growth and it is the next potential market for the manufacturers of the pet jerky treat market. The Middle East & Africa are also expected to show potential growth over the forecasted period.

