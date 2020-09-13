Market Dynamics:

The primary sclerosing cholangitis market is estimated to grow at high CAGR over the forecast period.This research report offers broad analysis of development drivers, market landscape, recent progressions, as well as business patterns. The market report also covers conventional services and market strategies in order to better understand the global market scenario. The research report investigates the number of distinctive prospects in the target market for numerous financial partners & specialists. This research report is a follow-up of wide-ranging global distribution network as well as manufacturing and flexible product abilities. Moreover, the report studies the market position and the potential of regional and global providers with respect to end industries/ applications &product regions.

Market Scope:

The global primary sclerosing cholangitis market report offers in-depth data about the opportunities, major drivers, and market restraints of the global market and its influence analysis lengthily. Also, the report also provides a complete study of technological advances in the global market such as agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and mergers to know the market dynamics for future growth. This study is helpful for the consumers who are interested to invest in global market.

Increase in occurrence of liver diseases and rise in alcohol consumption are expected to drive the global primary sclerosing cholangitis market over the mentioned timeframe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rising incidence of liver disease across the globe was 3.9 million in 2016. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), occurrence of liver cirrhosis is increasing in the countries in Europe owing to high consumption of alcohol. Additionally, increase in awareness programs and rise in R&D increasing investment for growth of new drug molecules are expected to propel the global primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the near future. On the other hand, high cost of drug growth and stringent government regulations are anticipated to restrain the primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market over the prediction period.

Segment Analysis of Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

Global primary sclerosing market is segmented into type, symptom control, treatment type, end user, and geographical regions.

• In terms of type, this market is segmented into classic PSC, small-duct PSC, and PSC associated with autoimmune hepatitis.

• On the basis of treatment type, the global market is segregated into methotrexate, ursodexycholic acid, corticosteroids, obeticholic acid, and others.

• In terms of symptom control, the market segregated into antibacterials, antithistamines, colestipol, cholestyramine, opioid antagonists, and others.

• Based on end-user, the market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographical Analysis of Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

Geographically, the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, North America is likely to account for the leading share of the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market owing to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater health care spending.

Recent Strategic Developments of Major Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

• In 2016, there were 227,400 prevalent cases of PSC (primary sclerosing cholangitis) globally among adults aged 30 years and over, and predictions that number to raise to 265,700 prevalent cases by 2025.

• Most of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical 2q expansion for PSC are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III. Therapies in the pipeline for PSC focus on a huge variety of targets.

Competitive Landscape of Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

Key players operating in the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc.,Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., and Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Drug:

• BT1023

• GS-9674

• NGM282

• OCA

• LUM001

• Others

By Region:

North America Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

• North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• North America, by Drug

Europe Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

• Europe, by Country

o Germany

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Europe, by Drug

Asia Pacific Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

• Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Asia Pacific, by Drug

Middle East & Africa Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

• Middle East & Africa, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Middle East & Africa, by Drug

South America Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

• South America, by Country

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of South America

• South America, by Drug

