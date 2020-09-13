Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

Introduction: Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market

Heat exchanger is a universal device and plays a critical role in the design of a chemical engineering process. The heat exchangers are designed for many applications in chemical engineering and for many other industrial and non-industrial purposes where the device is used for transferring of internal thermal energy between the two or more fluids/ gases at different temperature levels. In heat exchangers the fluids are segregated by the heat transfer surface and ideally they do not mix with each other. The heat exchangers run on the principle of conductive and convective heat transfer and are design for the where high pressure difference between the two phases are required.

The commonly used heat exchangers in the industries are shell and tube heat exchanger, plate type heat exchanger and regenerative heat exchanger of which the foremost device type has a profound share in terms of end use. The Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers are the most commonly used in for industrial application due to its numerous beneficial application. The shell and tube heat exchangers are capable to transfer large heat from one end to other.

The shell and tube heat exchanger is versatile in nature when it comes for the pressure and temperature application. The design of the shell and tube heat exchanger is simple to design as it contains number of tubes and different types and sizes of baffles which can play vital role in providing significant heat transfer and the whole assembly is fitted in in the shell. Shell and tube heat exchangers are widely used in oil & gas, petrochemicals, energy conservation, chemical industries and at many more places.

Market Dynamics: Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market

The increasing growth in heat exchanger market due to growing demand of capital intensive projects among end use industries is expected to boost the demand of Shell and tube heat exchanger market in between the forecast period. Along with this, there are other factors which can help to boost the market growth such as, cheap prices, high efficiency, and low pressure drop than other types of heat exchangers.

The quality improvement, health and safety programmes related to operations has also been a major advocating factor for use of heat exchangers at industrial workplaces. The shell and tube heat exchangers offer various opportunity to the market such as increasing chemical projects around the world, growth in global economy and increasing disposable income.

However consistent repair and maintenance costs, vibration during transfer of fluid from one end to other are the factors is expected to create challenge for the shell and tube heat exchanger market. On the basis of geographical region Europe is estimated to gain dynamic market share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand, replacement rate of heat exchangers most of the major manufacturers are based in Europe.

Market Segmentation: Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market

The Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market is segmented on the basis of classification, end use industry.

On the basis of classification, the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market is segmented into:

One Pass

Two Pass

On the basis of end use industry, the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger market is segmented into:

Industrial Oil & Gas Chemical & Petrochemical Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Other Industrial

Non Industrial Commercial Residential



Regional Outlook: Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market

The growing industrialization and rapidly increasing urbanization in Asia Pacific is expected to propel the growth of shell and tube heat exchanger market in terms of value and volume in between the forecast period. Increasing demand of energy efficient heat exchanger in the near future in Europe and America is estimated to boost the demand of market.

Some of the key players in the polyurethanes additives market are:

Alfa Laval Thermal, Inc.

API Heat Transfer, Inc.

APV Heat Transfer

Baltimore Aircoil Co.

Cherry Burrell

Evapco, Inc.

GEA Power Cooling Systems, Inc.

Hudson Products Corp.

Marley Cooling Technologies

Modine Manufacturing Co

Danfoss

SPX Corporation

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited

Atlas Copco

