A recent report published by QMI on Sulfuric Acid market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of sulfuric acid market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for sulfuric acid during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of sulfuric acid to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Sulfuric Acid

Sulfuric Acid is commonly known as ‘Oil Of Vitriol’. It contains sulfur, oxygen, and hydrogen. The molecular formula of sulfuric acid is H2SO4. Some characteristics of sulfuric acid are colorless, odorless, and soluble in water. It is an important mineral acid for the chemical industry. It is an odorless, colorless liquid due to this it is utilized in the phosphate fertilizer industry. Acidic drain cleaner, the electrolyte in lead-acid batteries and various cleaning agents. Sulfuric acid can be produced by either contact process or lead chamber process.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The global sulfuric acid market is segmented on the basis of raw material, production process, application, and end-user. By the end-user, this market is segmented into fertilizers, chemical, petroleum, textile, automotive, paper, and others. The fertilizer segment is expected to grow for this market due to sulfuric acid helps to produce phosphoric acid which is used for the manufacturing of different types of fertilizers such as triple superphosphate, and diammonium phosphates.

Along with this, sulfuric acid is largely consumed in the synthesis of specialty chemicals such as nitric acid, hydrofluoric acid, and titanium dioxide because of this reason the chemical industry is anticipated to offer a high demand for sulfuric acid. The global sulfuric acid market is expected to boom in the Asia Pacific region owing to increasing domestic demand for sulfuric acid by the chemical industry.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in the production of nutrient-rich food crops

o Stringent environmental regulations due to toxicological effects of sulfuric acid

Insights about the regional distribution of the market:

Based on the region, the sulfuric acid market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe is some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing the number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

Some of the major economies in these regions include the US, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, and so on. The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries including Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Building & Construction, and others. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region.

Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the sulfuric acid market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the sulfuric acid market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: Mosaic Company, Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, BASF SE, Nouryon and Southern States Chemical

