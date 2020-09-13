Sunday Night Football Live Stream Reddit | NFL Streams Reddit

For NFL Sunday Night fans, Sundays are sacred, and the day culminates with Sunday Night Football. Unlike the other games airing that day in their own markets, Sunday Night Football puts two teams on the national stage. So how can you watch Sunday Night Football online without cable when it airs on NBC?
Thanks to live streaming services like fuboTV (free 7-day trial) and Hulu Live (free 7-day trial), it’s easy to watch Sunday Night Football without cable. Let’s take a closer look.
Sunday Night Football Schedule
This year, two of the NBC Sunday Night Football-branded games will actually air on Thursday. This will started with the special season opener when the Bears hosted the Packers on Thursday, September 5 at the regular airtime of 8:20 p.m. ET. Thanksgiving Day will also see a special Thursday game on NBC when the Saints will be in Atlanta to play the Falcons on November 28.
Otherwise, you can watch Sunday Night Football online without cable following this schedule:
Week 1: Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday)
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 2: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 3: Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints
Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 6: Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots
Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
Week 13: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills
Week 15: San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 16: Tennessee Titans vsGreen Bay Packers
You can see the full SNF schedule on the NFL’s website.
How to Watch Sunday Night Football Without Cable TV: At a Glance
Without cable to watch Sunday Night Football, the top recommendations from us are fuboTV and Hulu Live, both of which offer the NBC live stream.
Since they’re streaming-only services, you won’t need a cable subscription, just the ability to connect to the internet. Then you can watch Sunday Night Football and many of your other favorites after you’ve killed your cable bill. You can stream Sunday Night Football using a variety of devices like the popular Roku or your computer or smart devices.
Stream Sunday Night Football Online on fuboTV
Our top recommendation to watch Sunday Night Football online is fuboTV. Here’s what you need to know before signing up and watching NFL on fuboTV:
- $59.99 per month
- No contract — pay month to month and cancel any time
- Other hard to find sports networks make it the ultimate way to watch sports online
- High-quality HD streams of tons of channels
- Live streaming NBC and other locals
- Stream on most of the popular devices
- User friendly menu
- Read our fuboTV review to learn more
You can start with a free 7-day trial of fuboTV to watch Sunday Night Football without cable.
Watch the Sunday Night Football Live Stream with Hulu With Live TV
Another great option for you to watch the Sunday Night Football live stream is on Hulu Live. Many people have turned to the service as a complete cable replacement resource.
Hulu with Live TV is a top pic to watch Sunday Night Football without cable. It’s an affordable and well-rounded service to give you more of what you want. Try Hulu Live free for 7 days!
Other Options to Watch Sunday Night Football Without Cable
While Hulu Live and Sling TV are our recommendations for the Sunday Night Football live stream, there are other choices available. They are:
Sling TV – $30 per month for 45+ channels. NBC is available on the Sling Blue package. Full Sling TV review here.
YouTube TV – $65 per month for 70+ channels including locals. Full YouTube TV review here.
You can watch Sunday Night Football without cable using any of these services.
Have any other questions about how to watch Sunday Night Football online without cable or satellite? Just comment below for help!
