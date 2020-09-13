Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market: Owing to a Rise in the Demand for Exotic Fruity Flavors Across the Globe 2025

Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market: Introduction

Triple offset butterfly valves also known as eccentric valves are used in various industries, such as oil & gas industry, and power plants, among others. Initially, triple offset butterfly valves were designed for water shut-off applications, but due to its enhanced design and ability to work in harsh environments it resulted to be used for different applications in different industries. Triple offset butterfly valves have similar components as concentric butterfly valves. Triple offset butterfly valves have metal-to-metal configuration and owing to this they can achieve zero leakage. Triple offset butterfly valves have no cavity which prevents build-up of solids

Low cost coupled with bi-directional zero leakage closure with the metal seat, opens the path for the use of triple offset butterfly valves in various applications. Triple offset butterfly valves or TOVs are mostly used in industries to control fugitive emissions. Bi-directional bubble tight shut-off triple offset butterfly valves are present in the market to provide disc seal to contact body seat at only body shut-off position thereby, ensuring a uniform seal contact.

Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market: Dynamics

With increase in end use of triple offset butterfly valves in various applications in Energy & Utilities as well as in manufacturing sectors, coupled with mandatory regulations by industrial associations and governing bodies, the triple offset butterfly valves market is expected to grow relatively at a sound rate during the forecast period.

The characteristics such as resistance to certain chemicals and abrasive environment up to certain pressure and temperature, high operational efficiency and flexibility of working in various operating conditions are expected for triple offset butterfly valves as a preferred equipment, which in turn is expected to accelerate the global triple offset butterfly valves market.

The growing demand of steel, oil & gas for various purposes is resulting in the growth of steel & oil & gas industry, which in turn is expected to drive the triple offset butterfly valves market during the forecast period as triple offset butterfly valves are used in these industries to prevent leakage.

Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market: Segmentation

Based on the Application, the triple offset butterfly valves market can be segmented as:

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Energy Power generation

Pulp & Paper

Steel Mills

Sugar mills

Water Treatment and distribution

Others

Based on the Product Type, the triple offset butterfly valves market can be segmented as:

Carbon Steel Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

Stainless Steel Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

Alloy Steel Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

Others

Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the triple offset butterfly valves market during the forecast period due to the growing oil and gas industries.

Middle East and Africa are expected to witness growth in the triple offset butterfly valves market after North America and Europe, due to the presence of a large number of oil & gas industries, petrochemicals industries, etc. which are expected to be the major demand raiser of triple offset butterfly valves

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the growth in the triple offset valves market after MEA during the forecast period, due to the growth in the number of steel, paper, pulp and power generation industries in the region. The region is concentrated with high density of abovementioned industries which is expected to be the driving factor for the usage of triple offset butterfly valves

Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants of the triple offset butterfly valves market are:

ADAMS Armature GmBH

Cameron

Emerson

L&T Valves

The Weir Group

Bray International

Hobbs Valve

Pentair Valves & Controls

JC Valves

Velan

Dembla Valves Ltd

CRANE ChemPharma?Energy

OHL Gutermuth Industrial Valves GmbH

Value Valves CO., LTD

ARI Valve Corp

Assured Automation

Belimo Americas (USA)

North American Machine Works

Northeast Fluid Controls

Advanced Valve Design

