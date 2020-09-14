ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “N95 Mask Market by Modality (Mask with Exhalation Valve, and Mask without Exhalation Valve); by Usage (Disposable, and Reusable); by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others); by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027”.

N95 Mask Market size

According to the report, global demand for N95 mask market was valued at approximately USD 736.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,514.9 Million by end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 9.4% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Overview:

The N95 masks are used for personal protection against infectious and viral disease. These are used as protection shield against liquid contaminating the face and against viral airborne particles. These are designed to achieve efficient filtration of airborne particles and have close facial fit. The ‘N95’ means these respirators or mask block at least 95% of small about 0.3 micron test particles and are subjected to careful testing.

N95 masks are witnessing vast demand globally due to the recent outbreak Covid-19 in more than 200 countries since April 2020, with approximately 1.50 million cases and more than 80,000 fatalities across nations, which have raised the demand for personal protective equipment. Covid-19 is spread through droplets from sneezing or coughing by the infected person. Since proper personal protection equipments allow the nose and mouth to prevent these droplets the widespread purchase of these masks by the general public has produced a worldwide shortage of these equipments. China is the largest face mask manufacturer and manufactures about 20 million masks daily. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in China has spurred a large domestic demand across nations. Besides, many countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, and Thailand have banned the export of face masks in order to fulfill the local demand due to the outbreak of this global pandemic.

Many manufacturers like the Honeywell, 3M, and Prestige Ameritech have doubled their production capacity of mask in order to fulfill this ever increasing demand. Governments across are requesting general public not to buy N95 masks, so as to limit the supply of these masks for the healthcare professionals. Due to this shortage of N95 masks, the Center of Disease Control (CDC) has provided concession to follow the guideline in the usage of these masks. Rather than using N95 masks, CDC has suggested to use surgical face as an alternative to combat the current situation.

Top Key Players Analysis:

Major players in N95 Mask market are Cambridge Mask, Honeywell, 3M, Ansell, Prestige Ameritech, Sinotextiles, KOWA, Hakugen, Kimberly-Clark, Cardinal Health, Gerson, DACH, Shanghai Dasheng, and Vogmask among others.

N95 Mask Market Segmentation Analysis

Modality type segment accounted for almost 65% share of the N95 Mask Market in 2019

The global market for the N95 mask is segmented into modality, usage, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into mask with exhalation valve, and mask without exhalation valve. The mask with exhalation valve held almost 65% share of the market in 2019 as these masks provide ease in breathing and also reduces sweating. Thus these masks are also likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period.

Usage type segment accounted for almost 80% share of the N95 Mask Market in 2019

Based on usage, the market is categorized into disposable, and reusable. The market for reusable masks held major share of almost 80% in 2019 due to the current effect of pandemic and shortage of supply of these masks across regions. Besides, people prefer using reusable masks due to the high cost of these masks.

End user type segment accounted for almost 56% share of the N95 Mask Market in 2019

Based on the end user, the global market for N95 mask is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for almost 56% share of the market in 2019. Growing number of COVID-19 cases globally have propelled the demand for these masks in the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers by patients, and medical professionals.

End user type segment accounted for almost 48% share of the N95 Mask Market in 2019

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, specialty drug stores, online stores, and others. The hospital pharmacies held almost 48% share of the market in 2019 due to rising number of patients in the hospitals and its easy availability in the hospital pharmacy.

Regional Analysis:

North America held almost 34% share of the overall market

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 34% share of the overall market owing to the growing number of Covid19 cases in the U.S. For instance, as of 18th April 2020, U.S. is leading nation with almost cases 710,272 registered cases. Thus, there has been a huge demand for these masks in the region. Moreover, President Donald Trump has also announced that they have ordered 500 million N95 face masks to combat this Covid-19 outbreak. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to rising number of Covid-29 cases in countries like India, Australia, New Zealand, and many Southeast Asian countries.

Table of Contents (TOC)

1. Global N95 Mask Market Introduction

1.1. Definition and Taxonomy

1.2. Research Scope

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market Overview and Key Findings by Major Segments

4. Market Dynamics and Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.4. Challenges

4.2. SWOT Analysis

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis by Key Segments and Region

5. Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers

5.1. Market Competition Scenario

5.2. Manufacturer Market Share

5.3. Manufacturer Intensity Map

5.4. Opportunity Orbits

5.5. Strategic Market Developments

6. Global N95 Mask Market Value (USD Million), Share (%), Comparison by Key Segments

7. Global N95 Mask Market Value (USD Million), Share (%), Comparison by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.1.1.1. U.S.

7.1.1.2. Canada

7.1.1.3. Rest of North America

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.2.1.1. Germany

7.2.1.2. UK

7.2.1.3. France

7.2.1.4. Italy

7.2.1.5. Spain

7.2.1.6. Russia

7.2.1.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.3.1.1. China

7.3.1.2. Japan

7.3.1.3. India

7.3.1.4. Australia

7.3.1.5. Southeast Asia

7.3.1.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Latin America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.4.1.1. Brazil

7.4.1.2. Mexico

7.4.1.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis

7.5.1.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.1.2. South Africa

7.5.1.3. UAE

7.5.1.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

8. Company Profiles of Key Manufacturers

8.1. Company Basic Information

8.2. Company Overview

8.3. Financial Highlights

8.4. Product Portfolio

8.5. Business Strategy

8.6. Recent Market Developments

