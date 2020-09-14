Agricultural Testing Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Companies, And Opportunity Outlook 2020

Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Testing market was valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.34 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Agricultural testing has become an important component of food quality testing owing to growing usage of chemicals such as insecticides and pesticides. The increasing consumer awareness regarding organic food products is expected to boost demand for agricultural testing services.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Stringent food regulations

1.2 High demand for quality and sustainable agricultural practices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost and extensive sample preparation require expert analysts to use advanced testing technologies

2.2 Lack of education about agricultural regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Testingmarket is segmented on the sample, applicationand region.

1. By Sample:

1.1 Soil Testing

1.2 Water Testing

1.3 Manure Testing

1.4 Compost Testing

1.5 Bio-Solids Testing

1.6 Seeds testing

1.7 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Contaminants

2.1.1 Chemical Residues

2.1.2 Pathogens

2.1.3 Toxins

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Quality Assurance

2.2.1 Chemical Quality Assurance

2.2.2 Physical Quality Assurance

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. R J Hill laboartories Ltd.

2. EXOVA

3. ALS Limited

4. Eurofins Scientific SE

5. Bureau Veritas SA

6. SCS Global Services

7. Agilent Technologies

8. Apal Agricultural Laboratory

9. SGS SA

10. TUV Nord Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

