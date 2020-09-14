Airless Packaging Market: Regional Average Pricing Analysis, Growth Drivers, Rising Demand, Industry Trends & Revenue Models, 2027

A new report published by Research Nester,titled “Airless packaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the airless packaging market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by material type, by packaging type, by end-users and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global airless packaging market is segmented by product type into bags and pouches, bottles and jars, tubes, and others; by material type into plastic, glass and others; by packaging type into rigid, flexible and semi rigid packaging; by end-users into personal care, healthcare, home care, and food and beverages and by regions. The global airless packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2019–2027.

Airless packaging such as jars, tubes, and bottles are becoming increasingly popular across the cosmetics and food and beverages sector. Food safety and hygiene have increasingly gained popularity among consumers and airless packaging technique has significantly helped food companies to efficiently cater to the needs of their customers. Increasing disposable income and willingness to spend on safe and hygienic food are expected to drive the growth of airless packaging market over the forecast period. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

North America and Europe airless packaging markets are anticipated to witness steady growth on account of the recent technological developments, and favorable demand for recyclable and high end products. In Europe, most of the consumers are moving towards green products rather than recyclable products.

Growing Shipments of Food, Pharmaceutical and Industrial Products

Airless packaging technique is used in various end-use industries such as food, pharmaceutical, industrial, and consumer goods packaging. High growth of end-use industries is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand from food and beverage industry where several food products need airtight packaging in order to maintain their freshness, crispness and taste. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global airless packaging market.

Airless packaging allows manufacturers to reduce the use of preservatives thus keeping products more organic. This is a great advantage of airless packaging, especially in the case of natural products.

However, discards of packaging plastic can cause environmental pollution. Growing awareness about the environmental harms of plastic hinders the growth of the airless packaging market. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global airless packaging market which includes company profiling of ABC Packaging Ltd., Fusion Packaging, AptarGroup, Inc., HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Lumson SPA, Quadpack Industries, Raepak Ltd., Silgan Dispensing Systems and Other Prominent Players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global airless packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

For more information, please contact:

AJ Daniel

Research Nester

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-6465869123