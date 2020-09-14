Ambulance Services research report provides deep insights into the Global Ambulance Services market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Ambulance Services during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Ambulance Services market globally. This report on ‘Ambulance Services market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Ambulance services also known as paramedic services or emergency medical services are the ones that helps to treat injuries and illness requiring urgent responses. These services are usually provided out-of-hospital via transport and definitive care. These services are ported to the required sites with the help of specialized vehicles through air, ground and water.

The ambulance services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising number of patients suffering with diabetes that leads to heart attack as well as increasing number of road accidents and injuries. On the other hand, high cost of airway ambulances and stringent aviation regulatory guidelines are expected to negatively impact the market growth.

Key players:

1.Envision Healthcare Corporation

2. Falck A/S

3. Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.

4. BVG India Limited

5. America Ambulance Services, Inc.

6. AIR MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

7. Air Methods Corporation

8. Ziqitza Health Care Limited

9. Medivic Aviation

10. Babcock International Group PLC

The Global Ambulance Services Market is segmented on the basis of mode of transport, emergency type, and equipment type. Based on mode of transport, the market is segmented into ground ambulance services, water ambulance services, and air ambulance services. Based on emergency type, the market is segmented into emergency ambulance services and non-emergency ambulance services. Based on Equipment Type, the market is segmented into advance life support (ALS) ambulance and basic life support (BLS) ambulance.

The report analyzes factors affecting ambulance services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ambulance services market in these regions.

