Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink

This report focuses on “Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink:

  • Anti-counterfeit printing ink is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Anti-counterfeit printing ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings.
  • Anti-counterfeit printing inks have various functions. Some anti-counterfeit printing inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.
  • Anti-counterfeit printing inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing.

    Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Manufactures:

  • SICPA
  • Sun Chemical
  • Microtrace
  • CTI
  • Gleitsmann Security Inks
  • Collins
  • Cronite
  • Villiger
  • Gans
  • Kodak
  • Godo
  • Shojudo
  • Mingbo
  • Pingwei
  • Letong Ink
  • Jinpin
  • Wancheng

    Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Types:

  • UV Fluorescent Inks
  • Thermochromatic Inks
  • Optically Variable Inks
  • Humidity Sensitive Inks
  • Infrared Fluorescent Inks
  • Pressure Sensitive Inks
  • Others

    Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Applications:

  • Banknotes
  • Official Identity Documents
  • Tax Banderoles
  • Security Labels

    Scope of this Report:

  • The main production regions are concentrated in the Europe and USA. The China and Japan has relative little production. The Europe and USA occupy half of the market share. For the companies, none of the company can occupy 10% market share.
  • The price of the anti-counterfeit printing ink is about several times of the general ink; the average price is about 400 USD/Kg. The gross margin is also high than the general ink, the gross margin is about 33% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 630 million USD in 2024, from 530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market?
    • How will the global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market:

