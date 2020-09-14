Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Anti-counterfeit printing ink is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Anti-counterfeit printing ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings.

Anti-counterfeit printing inks have various functions. Some anti-counterfeit printing inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Collins

Cronite

Villiger

Gans

Kodak

Godo

Shojudo

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Jinpin

UV Fluorescent Inks

Thermochromatic Inks

Optically Variable Inks

Humidity Sensitive Inks

Infrared Fluorescent Inks

Pressure Sensitive Inks

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

The main production regions are concentrated in the Europe and USA. The China and Japan has relative little production. The Europe and USA occupy half of the market share. For the companies, none of the company can occupy 10% market share.

The price of the anti-counterfeit printing ink is about several times of the general ink; the average price is about 400 USD/Kg. The gross margin is also high than the general ink, the gross margin is about 33% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 630 million USD in 2024, from 530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.