Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Automotive Battery Thermal Management System:

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is part of the automotive thermal management system. It ensures batteries operate within a certain temperature range, will be crucial to helping electric cars drive greater distances for a longer period of time.

Mahle

Valeo

Bosch

Hana System

Dana

Gentherm

Continental

VOSS Automotive

CapTherm System Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Types:

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Refrigerant Cooling Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Applications:

EV

PHEV

The global average price of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is in the increasing trend, from 710 USD/Unit in 2013 to 767 USD/Unit in 2017 as the development of technology. With the situation, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years as the liquid cooling system is more and more.

The classification of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System includes Liquid Cooling, Air Cooling and Refrigerant Cooling. The proportion of Liquid Cooling in 2017 is about 66.32%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 47.1% over the next five years, will reach 3840 million USD in 2024, from 380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.