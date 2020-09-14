Bulletin Line

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

This report focuses on “Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Automotive Battery Thermal Management System:

  • Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.
  • Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is part of the automotive thermal management system. It ensures batteries operate within a certain temperature range, will be crucial to helping electric cars drive greater distances for a longer period of time.

    Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Manufactures:

  • Mahle
  • Valeo
  • Bosch
  • Hana System
  • Dana
  • Gentherm
  • Continental
  • VOSS Automotive
  • CapTherm System

    Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Types:

  • Air Cooling
  • Liquid Cooling
  • Refrigerant Cooling

    Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Applications:

  • EV
  • PHEV

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is in the increasing trend, from 710 USD/Unit in 2013 to 767 USD/Unit in 2017 as the development of technology. With the situation, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years as the liquid cooling system is more and more.
  • The classification of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System includes Liquid Cooling, Air Cooling and Refrigerant Cooling. The proportion of Liquid Cooling in 2017 is about 66.32%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 47.1% over the next five years, will reach 3840 million USD in 2024, from 380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market?
    • How will the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

