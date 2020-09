Automotive Logistics Market 2016 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2028

“The deployment of digitized and advanced technologies, incorporation of artificial intelligence, and the development of the internet of things, among others, have made passenger and commercial vehicles highly sophisticated. All these have improved the driving experience as well as the convenience of the user without hampering the performance of the vehicle. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the Automotive Logistics market.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

Rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles

Stringent government regulations on fuel emissions

Demand for high performance, versatility, and environment-friendly vehicles

Market Segmentation: By Activity (Warehouse, Transport), By Logistics Service (Inbound, Outbound, Reverse, Aftermarket), By Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), By Distribution (Domestic, International)

By region, North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are dominating the Automotive Logistics market. In these regions, the automotive sector has been competitive in terms of technological advances and product shifts. Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European Automotive Logistics market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain are some of the major economies for the Automotive Logistics market.

