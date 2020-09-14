Autonomous Aircraft Market 2020 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2027

The demand for autonomous aircraft is increasingly gaining traction with the rising shortage of pilots in the aviation industry. The growth of artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing the development of autonomous vehicles and aircraft. Smart drones and increasingly autonomous systems are the emerging trends in the aerospace and defense sector. Major market players are observed to focus on the research and development initiatives during the forecast period.

The robust growth of the autonomous aircraft market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence and technological developments in the field of autonomy. These aircraft offer reduced human errors and increased operational efficiency. These factors are further likely to propel the market growth. However, public acceptance is a hurdle in the growth of the autonomous aircraft market owing to safety during emergencies. Nevertheless, on-demand availability and reduced emissions are some key factors that create lucrative growth prospects for the players involved in the autonomous aircraft market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– AeroVironment, Inc.

– Airbus S.A.S.

– BAE Systems plc

– Boeing Co

– Elbit Systems Ltd

– Embraer S.A.

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Raytheon Company

– Saab AB

The “Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of autonomous aircraft market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, application, and geography. The global autonomous aircraft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading autonomous aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global autonomous aircraft market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, intelligent servos, flight management computers, air data inertial reference units (ADIRU), and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as fully autonomous and increasingly autonomous (IA). The market on the basis of the application is classified as cargo & delivery aircraft, passenger air vehicle, commercial aircraft, personal air vehicle, combat aircraft, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global autonomous aircraft market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The autonomous aircraft market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting autonomous aircraft market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The reports cover key developments in the autonomous aircraft market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from autonomous aircraft market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for autonomous aircraft in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the autonomous aircraft market.

The report also includes the profiles of key autonomous aircraft companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHER RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Autonomous Aircraft Market – By Component

1.3.2 Autonomous Aircraft Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Autonomous Aircraft Market – By Application

1.3.4 Autonomous Aircraft Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTONOMOUS AIRCRAFT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat to Substitute

4.2.1 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. AUTONOMOUS AIRCRAFT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

