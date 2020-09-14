Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2027

Blockchain technology helps the transportation and logistics industry to record transactions, tracks assets, as well as creates an efficient and transparent system to manage all documents involved in the process. Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger, which digitally records transaction history between the parties involved. Since the information stored in a blockchain is unchangeable, it cannot be altered by any third party. Thus, making the technology more secure in comparison to any existing solution.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00020102

Key Players:

1.Accenture

2.Amazon Web Services Inc.

3.IBM Corporation

4.Microsoft Corporation

5.Oracle Corporation

6.PROVENANCE

7.SAP SE

8.ShipChain

9.Tata Consultancy Service

10.TradeLens

The extensive adoption of blockchain technology highly propels the blockchain in the transportation and logistics market for trucking as well as the growth of quantum computing. Furthermore, the immersive growth of the e-commerce sector in developing economies is driving the logistics market, which in turn bolsters the growth of blockchain in the transportation and logistics market. The advantages of blockchain technology, such as increasing transparency, reducing fraud, and offering secure record-keeping, is influencing its adoption positively. Thus driving the demand for blockchain in the transportation and logistics market.

The global blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented based on mode, organizational size, and application. By mode, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented into sea, land, and air. On the basis of organizational size, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is bifurcated into SMES and large enterprises. The application segment of blockchain in transportation and logistics market is categorized into product traceability, payment and settlement, smart contract, governance risk and compliance management, tracking and visibility, and others.

Avail Discount on this Report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00020102

Key Points Describing Various Features of Report:-

Manufacturing Analysis – The Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics market includes a section featuring manufacturing process investigation approved by means of essential data collated through Industry specialists and Key authorities of profiled organizations.

Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Competition – Leading professionals have been investigated depending on their company profile, product database, capacity, product/service value, transactions, and cost/revenue.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Furthermore, The Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics report provides information on distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM (Export & Import).

Request a customized copy of Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics report

If you wish to find more details of the report or want customization, contact us. You can get a detailed of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will customize the report as you want.

Finally, the Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market report is an authentic source for gaining the market research that is likely to exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations coupled with item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure and so on. The Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics report additionally presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Major Topics Covered in this Report –

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact US:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]