Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market 2020 includes Attractiveness and Raw Material Analysis and Competitor Position Grid Analysis to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Cattle Feed market was valued at USD 65.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 81.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.50% from 2017 to 2025. The global Cattle Feed Additive market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.26 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.50% from 2017 to 2025

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Cattle form an important part of the livestock industry. The growing demand of cattle based products is expected to boost demand for cattle feed. The demand for cattle feed additives is boosted by introduction of fortified cattle feed.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Gradual shift from unorganized livestock farming to organized

1.2 Increased focus on animal health

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Higher chance of negative price relationship with final farm products

2.2 Stringent regulatory policies

Market Segmentation:

The global Cattle Feed and Feed Additivesmarket is segmented on the ingredient type, application, additive, and region.

1. By Ingredient Type:

1.1 Wheat

1.2 Soybean

1.3 Corn

1.4 Other Oilseeds and Grains

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Beef Cattle

2.2 Calves

2.3 Dairy Cattle

2.4 Others

3. By Additive:

3.1 Trace Minerals

3.2 Amino Acids

3.3 Feed Acidifiers

3.4 Feed Antibiotics

3.5 Antioxidants

3.6 Feed Enzymes

3.7 Vitamins

3.8 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Alltech Inc.

2. Archer Daniels Midland

3. New Hope Group

4. BASF SE

5. Country Bird Holdings

6. Cargill

7. Land O’ Lakes Inc.

8. Royal DSM NV

9. Charoen Pokphand Group

10. Nutreco NV

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

