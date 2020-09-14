Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026 | According to Business Outlook, Top Companies, Key Regions, Product Demand, Market Size & Growth, Analytical Research Report

Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) industry. Both established and new players in Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) industries can use the report to understand the Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market.

Lubrizol

Arkema

Kaneka Chemical

Sekisui Chemical

Gaoxin Chemical

Xiangsheng Plastic

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

Analysis of the Market: “

The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white. The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white or canary loose grain or powder with no smell, odorless and innocuity. After chlorination, the irregularity of molecular bond of the PVC resin and the polarity of molecular chain increase, the dissolvability and chemical stability of the resin also increase, and accordingly improve the heat resistance and resist the corrosion of acid, caustic, salt and oxidant etc. In addition, it improve the mechanical performance of numerical heat distortion temperature and chlorine content increases from 56.7% to 63-69% and vicat softening temperature from 72-82 °C to 90-125 °C; its highest service temperature can reach 110 °C and long-term service temperature can reach 95 °C. Accordingly, CPVC is one kind of advanced engineering plastic with vast foreground.

The Middle East chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) consumption market is led by Saudi Arabia, holding about 37.81% of consumption market in 2016. Iran is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) are concentrated in Lubrizol, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical and Gaoxin Chemical. Lubrizol is the world leader.

CPVC has better mechanical properties, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, electrical properties and flame retardant self-extinguishing properties, and it can be widely used in chemical, construction and other fields to replace wood and steel. The major fields are including pipe, pipe fittings industry, power cable casing industry, coatings and adhesives industry, resin modifier industry and other industries.

In recent years, the switch from metal to CPVC in pipes used in buildings such as homes and factories, etc., in Asian countries such as India and the Middle East have been progressing. In parallel, construction demand concomitant with economic growth is also booming. Consequently, demand for CPVC is growing every year, and solid expansion is also expected in the future.

Middle East market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, CPVC sales will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of CPVC is estimated to be 32360 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market

The global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market is valued at 1441.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3053.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Breakdown by Types:

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Breakdown by Application:

Pipe

Pipe Fittings

Coatings and Adhesives

Power Cable Casing

Others

Critical highlights covered in the Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market report.

