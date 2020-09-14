Corrugated Pallets Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2024 by DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, KraftPal Technologies

The New Report “Corrugated Pallets Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Corrugated cardboard pallets are made of lightweight material and are highly durable alternative to other types of wooden/metal/plastic pallets. These pallets are widely used as cost-effective alternative across food & beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, construction, petrochemical, and other industries. The 100% sustainability attribute of corrugated pallets make them affordable for wholesale and traditional retailers. The online sales providers are also majorly preferring corrugated material, owing to its fit to product nature. The global corrugated pallets market was valued at $1,062.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $1,481.9 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Grouting Material market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, KraftPal Technologies, The Corrugated Pallets Company, Kamps Pallets, Milwood, PGS Group, Conitex Sonoco, Spanco Enterprises, and Brambles Limited.

the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Corrugated Pallets market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Corrugated Pallets market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

By End User

– Food & Beverages

– Chemical & Pharma

– Agriculture

– Metal & Machinery

– Wholesaler

