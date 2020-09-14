COVID-19 Impact on Neurovascular Embolization Devices Industry 2020: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is increasing constantly. Brain aneurysm is equally prevalent in individuals of all age groups, however individuals 35 years and above are at high risk. The growing prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is projected to fuel the growth of the neurovascular embolization devices market. The severe risks associated with intracranial aneurysms, such as permanent loss of cognitive functions and neurological disorders, is surging the demand for neurovascular embolization devices for the treatment. The increasing mortality rate due to brain aneurysms is expected to increase the need for neurovascular embolization devices.

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market by Top Manufacturers:

Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Penumbra Inc., Balt Extrusion S.A, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Resonetics Llc, Acandis GmbH

By Product Type

Epicardial LAA closure devices, Endocardial LAA closure devices

By End User

into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, academic research institutes, other

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

