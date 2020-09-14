The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America injectors Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America injectors market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America wearable injectors Market is projected to reach US$ 5767.51 million by 2027 from US$ 2370.52 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

“Wearable injectors (WI) are drug delivery devices adhere to the body to deliver larger volumes of drug subcutaneously. Several pharmaceutical and medical device companies have developed wearable injectors. WIs consists of reservoir for the medication, a cannula for delivery to the tissue, adhesive to fix the device to the patient’s skin, and a drive system to deliver the appropriate drug volume.”

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America injectors market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America injectors market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: B. Braun Melsungen ag, Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Convatec Inc, BD, Cardinal Health Inc., Schülke and Mayr, Coloplast Corp, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Serag-Wiessner Gmbh and CO.

By Product

Wetting Agents

Topical Agents

Antiseptics

By Application

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Venous Leg Ulcer

Pressure Ulcer

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Burns

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Facilities

