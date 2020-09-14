COVID-19 Updated: Animation, VFX & Game Market- 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Industry Update, Supply, Segments, Share, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Animation, VFX & Game industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Animation, VFX & Game and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global Animation, VFX & Game Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Animation, VFX & Game market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The major players covered in Animation, VFX & Game are:

Tencent

NBCUniversal

Microsoft

Sony

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Activision Blizzard

Framestore

Netease

Nintendo

Warner Bros

TOEI ANIMATION

Global Animation, VFX & Game Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Animation, VFX & Game market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Animation, VFX & Game market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global Animation, VFX & Game Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global Animation, VFX & Game Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Animation, VFX & Game Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Animation, VFX & Game Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animation, VFX & Game

1.2 Classification of Animation, VFX & Game by Type

1.2.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Animation & VFX

1.2.4 Game & VFX

1.3 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Anime

1.3.3 Film

1.3.4 Video Game

1.4 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Animation, VFX & Game (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Tencent

2.1.1 Tencent Details

2.1.2 Tencent Major Business

2.1.3 Tencent SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Tencent Product and Services

2.1.5 Tencent Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 NBCUniversal

2.2.1 NBCUniversal Details

2.2.2 NBCUniversal Major Business

2.2.3 NBCUniversal SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 NBCUniversal Product and Services

2.2.5 NBCUniversal Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Microsoft Details

2.3.2 Microsoft Major Business

2.3.3 Microsoft SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Microsoft Product and Services

2.3.5 Microsoft Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Sony

2.4.1 Sony Details

2.4.2 Sony Major Business

2.4.3 Sony SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Sony Product and Services

2.4.5 Sony Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Walt Disney Animation Studios

2.5.1 Walt Disney Animation Studios Details

2.5.2 Walt Disney Animation Studios Major Business

2.5.3 Walt Disney Animation Studios SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Walt Disney Animation Studios Product and Services

2.5.5 Walt Disney Animation Studios Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Activision Blizzard

2.6.1 Activision Blizzard Details

2.6.2 Activision Blizzard Major Business

2.6.3 Activision Blizzard Product and Services

2.6.4 Activision Blizzard Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Framestore

2.7.1 Framestore Details

2.7.2 Framestore Major Business

2.7.3 Framestore Product and Services

2.7.4 Framestore Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Netease

2.8.1 Netease Details

2.8.2 Netease Major Business

2.8.3 Netease Product and Services

2.8.4 Netease Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Nintendo

2.9.1 Nintendo Details

2.9.2 Nintendo Major Business

2.9.3 Nintendo Product and Services

2.9.4 Nintendo Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Warner Bros

2.10.1 Warner Bros Details

2.10.2 Warner Bros Major Business

2.10.3 Warner Bros Product and Services

2.10.4 Warner Bros Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 TOEI ANIMATION

2.11.1 TOEI ANIMATION Details

2.11.2 TOEI ANIMATION Major Business

2.11.3 TOEI ANIMATION Product and Services

2.11.4 TOEI ANIMATION Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Animation, VFX & Game Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Animation, VFX & Game Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Animation, VFX & Game by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Animation & VFX Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Game & VFX Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Animation, VFX & Game Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Anime Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Film Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Video Game Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

