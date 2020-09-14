Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming .

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275467

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market?

What are the challenges to Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market?

Trending factors influencing the Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market?

Key Market Trends:

GPS and GNSS Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– Miniaturization and improved accuracy of the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology (of which, GPS is mostly in use, at present) makes it possible for wide-scale adoption of precision farming technologies for geo-positioning and field mapping.

– The United States is the leading country, in terms of the GNNS/GPS technology used in agriculture. Nearly 70% of the advanced technologies in the United States farms are using some level of GPS/GNSS.

– GPS-based applications in precision farming include major areas such as yield mapping and monitoring, and farm planning along with field mapping, soil sampling, tractor guidance, crop scouting, variable rate applications.

– Therefore, with increased adoption of GPS and GNSS coupled with the benefits offered, the demand for crop monitoring is set to increase over the forecast period.

United States to Account for the Largest Share

– As per the estimates of the US Department of Agriculture, nearly 2,029,200 farms in the US used 950 million acre land, in 2017. With a huge dependency on the agriculture sector, the government in the country is increasingly focussing on implementing precision farming technologies.

– The key agencies responsible for the uprising in large-scale agriculture in the US include NASA, NOAA, and the US Department of Agriculture. Their goal is to improve farmer’s profitability and reduce the environmental concerns caused due to the application of various chemicals.

– Moreover, although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had laid out restrictions towards the flying of drones, as per their new rules passed in 2016, drones for commercial purposes, weighing up to 55 lb, can be used in the US during daylight hours. These initiatives have aided the adoption of precision farming in the country.

– Further, according to the Farm Profits and Adoption of Precision Agriculture study in 2017, yield mapping is used on about 40% of US corn and soybean acres, GPS soil maps on about 30%, guidance on over 50%, and VRT on 28-34% of acres.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14275467

Study objectives of Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market trends that influence the global Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market

Detailed TOC of Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Food Products and Improved Crop Yield

4.3.2 Convergence of IT with Agriculture

4.3.3 Governmental Support and Decline in Price of Sensors Aid Adoption

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Relatively Low Awareness and Lack af Specialists Remain a Concern

4.4.2 High Initial Costs and Sluggish Penetration of Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Guidance System

5.1.2 Remote Sensing

5.1.3 Variable Rate Technology

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Service

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Field Mapping

5.3.2 Soil Monitoring

5.3.3 Crop Scouting

5.3.4 Yield Monitoring

5.3.5 Variable Rate Application

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AGCO Corporation

6.1.2 AG Junction Inc.

6.1.3 Deere & CompanyD

6.1.4 Hickey-john Corporation

6.1.5 Teejet Technologies Illinois LLC

6.1.6 Raven Industries Inc.

6.1.7 Lindsay Corporation

6.1.8 Monsanto Company

6.1.9 Valmont Industries Inc.

6.1.10 Yara International ASA

6.1.11 Topcon Precision Agriculture

6.1.12 Trimble Navigation Limited

6.1.13 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (Dupont)

6.1.14 Land O’lakes Inc.

6.1.15 BASF SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2025; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2025; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Global Lecithin Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026|Covid-19 Impact

4-Hydroxyacetophenone Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

Global Farm Tractors Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024

Ultramarine Violet Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2025

RF Power Semiconductor Market 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2025

Biodegradable Packaging Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

Global Acetic Anhydride Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Demand & Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast to 2026

N-Propyl Ethanoate Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global Iris Recognition Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

Worldwide Apparel ERP Software Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Cryorefrigerators Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2026|Covid-19 Impact

Global Bottle Brush Market 2020 Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2026

Automotive Tool Steel Market Outlook 2026: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape