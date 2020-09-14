ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Digital Gaming Market by Gaming Platform (Android, iOS, Flash and Others); by Device (Mobile, Tablet, Laptop, Computer and Console Unit); by Gaming Audience (Serious Gamers, Social Gamers, and Core Gamers); by Subscription Model (Paymium, Premium and Freemium), and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027”.

According to the report, global demand for digital gaming market was valued at approximately USD 129.0 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 436.1 Billion by end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 16.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Digital gaming is an interactive platform for one or more players which is designed to provide a virtual world and user-controlled entertainment, and educational experience using modern electronic devices like videogame consoles, computers, mobile devices, interactive TV, and others. Digital gaming allows users to explore the interactive and digital dimension of real-life, and fictional scenario based games. These games are played either online or individually. Core industry players in this industry are concentrating on creating innovative products to ease the online gaming epidemic.

Major players in Digital Gaming market are NVidia Corporation, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), Microsoft Corporation, King Digital Entertainment Plc, Sega Games Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Kabam, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Zynga, Inc., Tapinator, Inc., among others.

The rising demand for advanced electronic devices, smart phones, and tablet due to its growing adoption rate has increased the penetration of internet among developing and developed economies, along with the technical advances in its production and the availability of low-cost technologies which is driving the demand digital gaming market globally. According to research conducted by an independent research company in the world’s 110 largest countries, about 27% of the population were active game players in 2016 with almost 3 billion active internet users. Moreover, China alone has 180 million active game players that are nearly equal to the number of active players in the Western Europe. Rising disposable income is expected to boost the growth rate of the digital gaming industry in developing countries like India, and China. Greater disposable income allows the consumer to invest more money.

The emergence of high piracy circumstances, however, is expected to hinder the growth of the industry. However, growing adoption in under developed economies is offering a major opportunity for market expansion.

Gaming platform type segment accounted for almost 29% share of the Digital Gaming Market in 2019

The global market for the digital gaming is segmented into gaming platform, device, subscription model, gaming audience, and region. Based on gaming platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, Flash and Others. The android, and iOS held major share of the market wherein android held almost 29% share of the market in 2019. Increased smart phone and tablet proliferation is giving a significant boost to the global gaming industry. Furthermore, advances in technology and ease of access to internet connectivity have provided an impetus to MMO and eSports genre live games.

Devices type segment accounted for almost 56% share of the Digital Gaming Market in 2019

Based on devices, the market is categorized into Mobile, Tablet, Laptop, Computer and Console Unit. The market for mobile gaming held almost 56% share of the market in 2019. Mobile gaming development can be attributed to the ease of cell phone use and the affordability of feature-rich smart phones combined with a relatively decent internet link in most regions around the world. The gamers have noticed over the years the ease that mobile gaming provides over PC games and console units, leading to its wide-ranging acceptance globally.

Gaming model type segment accounted for almost 31% share of the Digital Gaming Market in 2019

Based on the gaming model, the global market for digital gaming is segmented into Serious Gamers, Social Gamers, and Core Gamers. From this, social gamers market accounted for almost 31% share of the market in 2019. Increasing the usage of the Platform as a Service (PaaS) is the aim of various mobile gaming companies which is expected to help businesses develop games in a short time.

Based on subscription model, the market is categorized into Paymium, Premium and Freemium. The market for freemium subscription currently holds a major share of the market. Technology plays an important role in the digital gaming industry and due to the recent technical developments; many of the latest modern games are extremely lifelike, free and enticing to the users.

North America held almost 39% share of the overall market Events like eSports in the U.S.

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 39% share of the overall market Events like eSports in the U.S. are supported by incredible regional Internet access. Asia-Pacific is a leading contributor to the global demand for digital gaming. By 2023, the contribution is likely to be almost USD 138 billion. Both Sony and Microsoft have programs open to independent developers and small studios for their console markets in Latin America which in turn is improving the console gaming market in this region.

• Market size data in terms of revenue and sales volume

• Comprehensive pricing analysis based on different product types and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Digital Gaming market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Digital Gaming market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Digital Gaming market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Digital Gaming market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Digital Gaming market to help identify market developments

