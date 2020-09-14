Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The digitization in logistics supply chain market was valued at US$ 11,794.24million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23607.06million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The global logistics industry is experiencing tremendous growth since the past few years, which is majorly attributed to the continuously flourishing of e-commerce industry. The industry would continue to grow over next couple of decades owing to rise in manufacturing facilities in the developing countries. However, the adoption of advanced technologies has been sluggish in the past; over the past couple of years, the demand these technologies is likely to increase. The increase in demand for digital technologies in the logistics industry boosts the digitization in logistics supply chain market.

Logistics play a crucial role in supply chain management as it involves planning and management of goods and services, as well as information from source to destination. The traditional concepts or methods adopted by logistics service providers are inefficient in the current market scenario. This has led several logistics giants to adopt digitalization approach in their processes to boost their businesses. The global logistics industry comprises substantial number of industry-recognized players. These players are continually investing substantial revenues toward newer and advanced technologies with an aim to serve their customers in a better manner and efficiently manage their fleet and gain profits and customer trust.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013577/

The key companies operating in the digitization in logistics supply chain market include Accenture, Advnatech Co. Ltd., Cognizant, Capgemini SE, Hexaware Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consulting Services Limited, and Wipro Ltd.

Based on component, the digitization in logistics supply chain market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Various types of digital solutions are used in logistics to streamline the entire process while increasing efficiency. Fleet management, customer relationship management, real-time tracking, and EDIsolutions, among others, are considered under the solutions segment, while the services segment comprises consulting, integration, and others. The solutions segment is foreseen to hold a majority of the market during the forecast period.

Reason To Buy: