Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Report Analysis With Industry Share Published by Leading Research Firm

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market – Overview

Female stress urinary incontinence can be segmented in two ways – urethral hypermobility and intrinsic sphincter deficiency (ISD). For women suffering from urethral hypermobility, slings are the most common treatment method. However, the patient may still end up with stress urinary incontinence because of ISD. Enlarged prostate, excessive urine formation, Parkinson’s syndrome, and muscle damage are some of the key factors behind the increasing prevalence of stress urinary incontinence among women. The global female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market has thus gained prominence in recent years.

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market – Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market are listed below:

In November 2018, Karl Storz announced that the company has launched a new state of the art OR in Taichung City, Taiwan. The objective behind this move is to offer pre-procedural planning, intraoperative help and guidance, and immediate help to patients.

In September 2015, Karl Storz Endoscopy America Inc. launched FLEX-GUARD Laser Fiber and Sheath System that are will be used with the existing KARL STORZ FLEX X2 and FLEX XC Flexible Ureteroscopes. The new system was designed to protect the working channel of the scope from both thermal and mechanical damage.

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market is majorly driven by the increasingly sedentary lifestyle and related complications. This fundamental shift in the lifestyle is due to technological advances that do not need women to overburden themselves with physical work. However, due to a lack of ample physical activity, especially among young women, there has been a startling prevalence of gynecological problems. On the other hand, excessive work pressure and addiction to alcohol and cigarettes are also responsible for inducing stress urinary incontinence problems among women. As the struggle intensifies to balance life and work, naturally it takes a toll on the body and gives rise to several problems including stress urinary incontinence. All these factors are thus fueling the growth of the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market.

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market – Geographical Outlook

Geographically speaking, the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market is divided into five key segments namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regional segments, the market is currently dominated by the North America region. The US is the most important contributor in the North America market due to a highly developed healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the market growth is driven by the smooth approval process by the US FDA and growing consumer awareness.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness a stellar growth over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. It is common knowledge that the Asia Pacific has two nations, China and India, with highest economic growth and also population. These two factors are complexly interconnected and are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region. Larger population base naturally accounts for increasing demands for better facilities and infrastructure. This demand then thus compels the governments to spend more on the development of the same. Ultimately, it is helping to drive the growth of the female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market.

