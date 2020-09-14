Food packaging is used for packaging processed and semi-processed food products. It protects the food from damage, contamination, pest attacks, tampering during transport, storage, and retail sale. There are various types of food packaging such as glass containers, vacuum packaging, tetra pack containers, plastic packaging, in packaging, cardboard packaging, etc. Food packaging technologies and equipment includes multiple technologies for packaging equipment, packaging, and numerous applications. It helps to Increase the shelf life, quality sustainability of the food and much more.

Some of the leading players in the Food Packaging Technology and Equipment market are ARPAC LLC, Coesia S.p.A., GEA Group AG,, IMA Group, Ishida Co., Ltd, Kaufman Engineered Systems, MULTIVAC Group, NICHROME INDIA LTD, Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH among others.

The global food packaging technology and equipment market is segmented on the basis of Food Packaging Technology Type, Food Packaging Technology Material, Food Packaging Equipment Type and Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Application. Based on Food Packaging Technology Type, the market is segmented into Controlled Packaging, Active Packaging, Aseptic Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Biodegradable Packaging and Other Types. On the basis of the Food Packaging Technology Material the market is segmented into Metal, Glass & Wood, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, and Other Materials. On the basis of the Food Packaging Equipment Type the market is segmented into Form-Fill-Seal, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning, Case Packing, Wrapping & Bundling, Labeling & Coding, Inspecting Detecting and Check Weighing Machines and Other Equipment. On the basis of the Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Application the market is segmented into Convenience Foods, Poultry Seafood and Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Dairy & Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables and Others.

Increasing demand for hygienic food packaging across the globe is driving the need for food packaging technology and equipment market. Furthermore, the growing demand for fresh and high-quality food products is also projected to influence the food packaging technology and equipment market significantly. Moreover, the food and beverage industry is shifting toward convenient food packaging due to which it is expected to have a robust impact on the food packaging technology and equipment market. The emergence of packaging as a tool for product differentiation is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

