Glass Recycling Market Growth, Industry Verticals and Forecast to 2026

Glass recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. Many recyclers collect different colors of glass separately since glass retains its color after recycling. The most common types used for consumer containers are colorless glass, green glass, and brown or amber glass. Glass is ideal for recycling since none of the material is degraded by normal use.

When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Container Glass

⦿ Construction Glass

⦿ Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Glass Recycling for each application, including-

⦿ Concrete Aggregate

⦿ Fiberglass insulation products

⦿ Ceramic sanitary ware production

⦿ Agriculture and landscape application

⦿ Other

Glass Recycling Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

