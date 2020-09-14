Global Baby Oral Care Products Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Oral Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global baby oral care products market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2018. Teething generally starts in babies when they are 4 to 7 months old. Practicing healthy oral care habits is essential during infanthood as it helps in the prevention of tooth decay. According to various studies, poor food intake and inadequate toothbrushing habits during the first two years can lead to malnutrition and other complications later in life. Presently, there are various toothpaste and toothbrushes available in the market, specially designed for babies. In order to expand their consumer base, manufacturers have also started introducing their products in numerous flavor variants and attractive packaging.

Global Baby Oral Care Products Market Trends:

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of Early Childhood Caries (ECC), a preventable disease that occurs in children younger than six years. It is caused by frequent exposure to sugary liquids and can lead to further complications, such as speech problems, malnutrition, and malalignment of permanent teeth. Due to this, major vendors across the globe are introducing better products and making efforts to educate consumers about the preventive measures and the availability of good quality products. Along with this, government and non-government organizations are also introducing initiatives to spread awareness about the importance of baby oral hygiene. For instance, an Australian public dental healthcare system, Dental Health Services Victoria (DHSV) received funding from the Victorian State Government in support of its initiative called ‘the Baby teeth need cleaning too!’. The initiative aims to improve the knowledge of families related to oral hygiene practices for children of age up to two years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baby oral care products market to continue to grow during the next five years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product

1. Toothpaste

2. Toothbrush

3. Others

The report has analyzed the market according to the product, covering toothpaste and toothbrushes. Presently, toothpaste is the most popular type of baby oral hygiene products.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Departmental Stores

3. Convenience Stores

4. Online

5. Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segmented as supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, and convenience stores. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets exhibit dominance in the market.

Breakup by Region

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for baby oral care products and holds the majority of the total market share. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the maintenance of proper oral hygiene of their children. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Church & Dwight, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Pigeon, and Unilever.

