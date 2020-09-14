Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Banknote-Printing Machine in these regions. This report also studies the Global Banknote-Printing Machine market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Banknote-Printing Machine :

Global Banknote-Printing Machine is a machine used to print paper money.The banknote paper production process includes: cutting, defibering, cleaning, mashing, mixing, paper marking, cutting and counting. The banknote printing production process includes: original drawing, original plating, plate-making, printing, serial number printing, cutting, inspection/finishing, wrapping and completion.

KBA

Goebel

KOMORI

CBPM Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market Types:

Intaglio Printing

Offset Printing

Silk Screen Printing Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market Applications:

Private Enterprise

Government

Banknotes must be aesthetically pleasing and recognizable by consumers. They must embody both tradition and innovation, be durable and machine readable, and offer reliable protection against counterfeiting. Some of the significant changes going forward will likely be the increased use of polymer substrates along with security features such as embedded threads that can incorporate color shifting, holographic images, de-metallization, UV luminescence and machine-readable properties as well as windows, foils, microlenticulars, optically variable inks, and UV fluorescent and iridescent printed features.

Banknote printing has traditionally been carried out by governments or central banks. However, with the development of financial markets and the consolidation of specialized companies in banknote production, a number of central banks have invited private sector to participate in this function. Banknote printers can be classified into the following categories on the basis of their structural constitution.