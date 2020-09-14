Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Calcium Carbide market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Calcium Carbide Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Calcium Carbide market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global calcium carbide market size was USD 13.39 billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 20.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Calcium carbide is an is an inorganic, greyish-black crystalline chemical compound produced by heating mixture of limestone and coke at about 2,200°C in an electric arc furnace. It is also known as calcium acetylide. Calcium carbide is mainly used to in the production of acetylene, calcium cyanamide, toy cannons, carbide lamps, and other organic chemicals. In addition, it is used as for desulfurization, slag conditioning, and furnace injection applications during steel production.

In the current scenario, calcium carbide is majorly used in the production of acetylene gas which is further used for the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

The production of PVC using calcium carbide source has been considered as a feasible method as it avoids the use of petroleum or natural gas and has advantages such as lower molecular weight, and better plasticizing properties as compared to the PVC produced using petroleum or natural gas.

The current calcium carbide market rising demand for PVC based plastic products, and growing chemical, steel and agriculture industries.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Acetylene and its Derivatives Likely to drive the Calcium Carbide Market

Calcium carbide is used as a raw material in the production of a wide variety of chemicals, including acetylene and its derivatives such as acrylic fibers, resins, and polymers, etc. The growth in the production of acetylene and its derivatives effectively influenced the calcium carbide market growth.

Acetylene is further used in various applications such as synthesis of solvents and organic compounds required in the pharmaceutical and dyestuff industries, oxyacetylene welding, and manufacturing of the plastics and synthetic rubber. Acetylene derivatives are used in variety of consumer products such as hair sprays, cosmetics, sunscreens and lotions. In addition, these derivatives serves as a feedstock for the production of polyurethane fibers and synthetic rubber. Currently, acetylene is mainly used in the production of PVC in China which is the dominant country in the production and consumption of acetylene. Hence, growing demand for acetylene and its derivatives is expected to drive the calcium acetylide market.

Increasing Production of Steel to Propel the Growth of Calcium Carbide Market

Calcium carbide is used as a desulfurizing and reducing agent in the steel industry. In addition, it is used as a modulizing agent in production of domulr graphite in iron, and as a finishing slag component in ferrous and non-ferrous refining. In certain industrial processes calcium carbide is also used as an dehydrating agent.

According to the World Steel Association estimates, the global steel demand was expected to reach from 1,681.0 million ton in 2018 to 1,681 million ton in 2019. This increase is associated with the robustness of steel demand, improving investments and infrastructure programs. Hence, the increasing production of steel around the globe owing to its increased demand is expected to propel the growth of the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Application Analysis

The Acetylene Gas Segment is Expected to Generate the Highest Revenue during the Forecast Period.

The demand for acetylene gas is increasing from several applications such as synthesis of solvents and organic compounds, required in the pharmaceutical and dyestuff industries, oxyacetylene welding, and manufacturing of the plastics and synthetic rubber. This has led to the rise in the production of acetylene gas which is expected to increase the consumption of calcium carbide.

Acetylene gas witnesses high demand from polyvinyl chloride production which is a preferred plastic for the production of pipes & fittings, films & sheets, and wires & cables. Use of acetylene gas produced from calcium carbide is preferred raw material for the production of PVC as it avoids the dependability on petroleum and natural gas.

Acetylene gas segment would ensure to hold the highest calcium acetylide market share in terms of revenue generation owing to its high demand from several applications in the chemical, steel and plastic industries.

By End User Analysis

Chemicals Segment of Calcium Carbide is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR during the Forecast Period.

Calcium carbide is used in production of various chemicals such as acetylene and its derivative including acrylic fibers, resins, and polymers; calcium cynamide; and other organic chemicals. Increasing demand for acetylene and its derivatives from pharmaceutical, and plastics industries, and calcium cynamide from agriculture industry is expected to drive the calcium acetylide market. In addition, growing chemical industry is expected to support the calcium carbide market share.

Similarly, steel end user segment is expected to provide growth to this market sales in the forecast period owing to the use of calcium carbide as desulfurizing and reducing agent, and fuel in the steel industry. Increasing demand for desulfurizing and reducing agents from the steel industry will drive the demand for calcium carbide, globally.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 78.5 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to remain a key region of this market during the forecast period owing to the increased calcium carbide demand from chemical, steel, and industrial applications. However, the growth of the market in the North America region is anticipated to grow at a relatively lower CAGR due to the fact that natural gas and petroleum-based processes for the production of PVC have mostly replaced the calcium carbide-to-PVC method.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in calcium carbide market value across the region. Growth in the chemical and steel manufacturing industries is a key driver for the market in the region. China, Japan, and India are key countries contributing to the calcium carbide market growth in the region owing to the rising PVC production in these countries.

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the calcium acetylide market. The increasing demand for calcium cyanamide from the agriculture industry would contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the use of the calcium carbide for the desulfurization of iron and as a fuel in steelmaking, and the growing steel industry are other key factors driving the calcium acetylide market growth in Europe.

The Rest of World would have lower growth in the calcium acetylide market value compared to other regions owing to the preference of petroleum based processes for the production of acetylene.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Carbide Industries LLC, Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd., and MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd. are Expected to Strengthen the Market Position with Respect to Providing Calcium Carbide Solutions to the Chemical Industry

The major producers of calcium carbide are located in China leading to a fragmented market. The producers located in North America and Europe region are aiming to increase their presence in China and other countries in Asia Pacific in order to strengthen the market position and drive the business growth of the organization. The key players in the market have developed strong regional presence, distribution channels, and product offerings.

List of Key Companies Covered

Carbide Industries LLC

APH – Regency Power Group

MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd.

KC Group

DCM Shriram Ltd.

AlzChem

Denka Company Limited

American Elements

Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lonza

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical

PT Emdeki Utama Tbk

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

“”A growing trend observed in the penetration of the calcium carbide market across the industries””

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights and detailed calcium carbide market analysis by size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by application, end user, and geography. Based on the application, the calcium acetylide market is classified into acetylene gas, calcium cynamide, reducing & dehydrating agents, steel making, and others.

By end user, the calcium acetylide market is divided into chemicals, steel, and others. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the calcium carbide market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in this market, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Application

Acetylene Gas

Calcium Cynamide

Reducing & Dehydrating Agents

Steel Making

Others

By End User

Chemicals

Steel

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Calcium Carbide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Acetylene Gas, Calcium Cynamide, Reducing & Dehydrating Agents, Steel Making, Others), By End User (Chemicals, Steel, Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

