Global Caustic Soda Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Caustic Soda

This report focuses on “Global Caustic Soda Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Caustic Soda market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Caustic Soda :

  • Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

    Global Caustic Soda Market Manufactures:

  • Dow Chemical
  • OxyChem
  • Axiall
  • Olin Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • Inovyn
  • Asahi Glass
  • Covestro
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Solvay
  • LG Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corp
  • SABIC
  • Kemira
  • Basf
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • GACL
  • Joint Stock Company Kaustik
  • Sanmar Group
  • Unipar Carbocloro
  • Braskem
  • Kem One
  • Vinnolit
  • Evonik
  • VESTOLIT
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Ercros
  • ChemChina
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
  • Xinjiang Tianye
  • Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
  • Shandong Jinling
  • SP Chemical(Taixing)
  • Shanghai Chlor-alkali
  • Shandong Haili Chemical
  • Shandong Huatai Group
  • Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

    Global Caustic Soda Market Types:

  • Liquid Global Caustic Soda
  • Solid Global Caustic Soda
  • Global Caustic Soda Flake
  • Global Caustic Soda Particle

    Global Caustic Soda Market Applications:

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textiles
  • Soap and Detergents
  • Bleach Manufacturing
  • Petroleum Products
  • Aluminum Production
  • Chemical Processing

    Scope of this Report:

  • First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.
  • Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.
  • Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.
  • The worldwide market for Global Caustic Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million USD in 2024, from 23000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Caustic Soda in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Caustic Soda Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Caustic Soda market?
    • How will the Global Caustic Soda market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Caustic Soda market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Caustic Soda market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Caustic Soda market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Caustic Soda product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Caustic Soda , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Caustic Soda in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Caustic Soda competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Caustic Soda breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Caustic Soda Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Caustic Soda Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Caustic Soda Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Caustic Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Caustic Soda Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Caustic Soda Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Caustic Soda Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Caustic Soda Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

