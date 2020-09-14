Bulletin Line

Global Glass Beads Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Glass Beads

Global “Global Glass Beads Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Glass Beads in these regions. This report also studies the Global Glass Beads market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Glass Beads :

  • Glass beads are small glass products used in road transportation industry, polishing & shot peening industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, etc. Glass beads are important materials of reflecting materials and thermal insulating material. Glass beads are made of borosilicate materials. Glass beads generally have particle size of 10~250 Î¼m and thickness of 1~2Î¼m.

    Global Glass Beads Market Manufactures:

  • Potters
  • Swarco
  • 3M
  • Sigmund Lindner
  • Avery Dennison
  • Sovitec
  • Unitika
  • Weissker
  • Gakunan Kohki
  • Blastrite
  • Sinosteel
  • Shanxi Hainuo
  • Daqing Lutong
  • Jiangyou Mingrui
  • Hebei Chiye
  • Taizhou Yaohua
  • Langfang Olan
  • Shijiazhuang Xuyang
  • Langfang Yuanzheng
  • Jiangxi Sunflex
  • Jingong SiLi

    Global Glass Beads Market Types:

  • Soild
  • Hollow
  • Other

    Global Glass Beads Market Applications:

  • Reflective meterial
  • Industry polishing& meterial
  • Thermal insulating meterial
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • In the past several years, the glass beads industry enjoyed a fast development due to many road construction projects. With the development, the global total capacity of glass beads is about 1.65 million MT and the actual output is about 1.27 million MT.
  • The demand of road reflective materials occupied the largest share of glass beads market. These roads need maintenance annually, so the demand is rather stable. And with building new roads, the demand will increase stably.
  • International giants like 3M and Potters can provide high end products used in aerospace industry and automotive industry. USA is a major supplier and a major consumption market of glass beads. But with the development of Chinese glass beads industry, the USA glass beads industry was impacted.
  • In China, Hebei was the major production base of low-refractive glass beads in the last few years. But due to the strict environmental policies and high energy cost, manufacturers were moved to northeast China, where the price of gas is low.
  • The high-refractive glass beads manufacturers are located in east China and south China, and they generally have high technology and high profitability. But these manufacturers can just have low production due to the limited market demand.
  • In the next years, Chinese glass beads industry will get larger development. There will be more manufacturers producing high-end glass beads products and the price will also be lower.
  • This report focuses on the Global Glass Beads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Glass Beads product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Glass Beads , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Glass Beads in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Glass Beads competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Glass Beads breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Glass Beads market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Glass Beads sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Glass Beads Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Glass Beads Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Glass Beads Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Glass Beads Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Glass Beads Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Glass Beads Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Glass Beads Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Glass Beads Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Glass Beads Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

