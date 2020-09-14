Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hiv/Aids Drugs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hiv/Aids Drugs Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hiv/Aids Drugs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Hiv/Aids Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global HIV drugs market size was valued at USD 25,314.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 40,675.0 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated Hiv/Aids Drugs Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

HIV/AIDS is one of the most serious chronic diseases and the high prevalence of the disease in almost all parts of the world has resulted in an unprecedented awareness regarding the disease. This has resulted in greater HIV/AIDS testing procedures, which has subsequently led to increased demand for HIV/AIDS drugs that have high potency for the treatment and management of the disorder.

These factors combined with extensive awareness programs and the provision of free and subsidized drugs have contributed significantly to the positive HIV drugs market growth. Among infectious diseases, one of the largest shares of the market was attributed to HIV/AIDS drugs in 2018.

The increasing need for new and cheaper treatment options of HIV/AIDS, with an aim to specifically target the lethality of the disease and also contribute to the creation of normal lives for the infected persons, has been instrumental in the development and introduction of HIV/AIDS drugs market.

Market players are constantly focusing on R&D to innovate the technologies used in HIV drugs market, to improve efficiency and outcomes of the treatment in the patient population. New product launches such as the launch of ibalizumab-uiyk (Trogarzo) by Theratechnologies Inc. in 2018 are expected to further contribute to the positive global HIV/AIDS drugs market growth.

Market Segmentation

“”Increased awareness of the disease in both the developed and developing markets, combined with new HIV/AIDS drug launches equipped with greater efficiency and sophistication is driving the growth of the global market””

A large patient pool globally is suffering from HIV/AIDS which if left untreated may render the infected individual with a compromised immune system susceptible to life-threatening cancers and infections. The timely administration of drugs and its efficiency in the treatment of HIV/AIDS is of the utmost importance, and this has led to an increasing demand for HIV/AIDS drugs. According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2018, an estimated 37.9 million people globally were living with HIV.

Out of these infected individuals, an estimated 23.3 million people were accessing antiretroviral therapy. These factors, combined with the introduction of new HIV/AIDS drugs based on recent R&D by market players, are some of the major factors driving the global HIV drugs market growth in 2018. However, the stigma attached to HIV/AIDS testing and treatment, lack of awareness regarding ones HIV status and the associated adverse reactions of some HIV/AIDS drugs are factors limiting the adoption of HIV/AIDS drugs in the global market.

Based on the drug class, the global HIV drugs market segments include integrase inhibitors, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), combination HIV medicines, and others. The combination HIV medicines segment dominated the global HIV/AIDS drugs market in 2018. The integrase inhibitors segment accounted for 12.7% share of the market in 2018. Based on distribution channel, the global market segments include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”High number of patients undergoing treatment for HIV/AIDS and the launch of advanced drugs are fueling the demand for HIV Drugs Market in North America””

There is a large patient pool in both, developed and emerging countries which includes North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, which is contributing to the growth of the global HIV/AIDS drugs market growth. In North America and Europe, the high awareness of the disease and the increasing adoption of advanced HIV/AIDS drugs is contributing to the growth. The recent launches of advanced HIV combination medicines by key market leaders is also driving the growth in these developed regions.

This, combined with the large number of R&D initiatives for new drug launches, is propelling the growth of the HIV/AIDS drugs market in North America. The market for HIV/AIDS Drugs Market in North America was valued at US$ 19,061.2 Mn in 2018. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate a comparatively higher CAGR during forecast period, owing to rising patient pool undergoing administration of HIV/AIDS drugs and the fierce government awareness and treatment programs, especially in India and China. The market in Middle East & Africa, and Latin America accounted for a comparatively small share of the market in 2018, due to the high degree of subsidization of HIV/AIDS drugs by the government health programs but they account for a significant share of the number of HIV/AIDS patients.

North America HIV/AIDS Drugs Market Size, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Gilead Sciences, and ViiV Healthcare, dominated the global HIV/AIDS drugs market in 2018″”

The HIV drugs market is a consolidated market with the top two players accounting for a significant share of the market in 2018. A well-established brand presence in the AIDS drugs market, combined with strong product offerings and significant presence in the key regions, has been instrumental in the dominance of these players in the global HIV/AIDS drugs market. However, other market players are expanding their portfolio of HIV/AIDS drugs market, along with focusing on the expansion of geographic presence and strengthening their distribution channel, and are expected to contribute to new drug launches during the forecast period.

List of Companies Profiled

ViiV Healthcare

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Theratechnologies Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Report Coverage

According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2018, an estimated 37.9 million people globally were living with HIV. Out of these infected individuals, an estimated 23.3 million people were accessing antiretroviral therapy. This large patient pool suffering from HIV/AIDS, combined with a longer treatment duration of drugs, and the increasing awareness and efficiency of drugs, is leading to rising demand for HIV/AIDS drugs globally.

The introduction of new products in the market, along with an increasing number of patients undergoing HIV/AIDS globally is projected to further augment the demand for HIV/AIDS drugs market during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the HIV/AIDS drugs market industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include drug class, distribution channel, and geography. On the drug class, the global HIV/AIDS drugs market segments include non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), integrase inhibitors, combination HIV medicines, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes HIV drugs market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the epidemiology of HIV/AIDS by key countries, overview of pipeline analysis, regulatory scenario by key countries, pricing analysis of key players, key strategies employed by market leaders in various regions, overview of new product launches, and others.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Integrase Inhibitors

Combination HIV Medicines

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In July 2019, Merck unveiled early and positive results about its HIV new drug candidate called MK-8591, which the company says can be a game changer in the HIV/AIDS drugs market

In April 2019, the U.S. FDA announced the approval of ViiV Healthcares Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine), the first ever once daily, single tablet, two drug regiment for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults with no antiretroviral (ARV) treatment history and having no known resistance to either DTG or 3TC

In June 2018, the U.S. FDA approved Mercks DELSTRIGO (doravirine / lamivudine / tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), an once-daily fixed-dose combination tablet as a complete regimen and PIFELTRO (doravirine), a Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTI), both approved for the treatment of HIV-1

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Hiv/Aids Drugs in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Hiv/Aids Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580