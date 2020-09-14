Global Isobutene Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Isobutene Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Isobutene in these regions. This report also studies the Global Isobutene market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Isobutene :

Isobutylene (or 2-methylpropene) is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13841632 Global Isobutene Market Manufactures:

LyondellÂ Basell

TPC Group

Exxon Mobil

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Enterprise Products Partners

Evonik

Yuhua Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

Qifa Chemical

Songwon

Qixiang

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Weifang Binhai Global Isobutene Market Types:

MTBE Cracking

Tert-butanol (TBA) Global Isobutene Market Applications:

Butyl Rubber

MMA

PIB

Other Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13841632 Scope of this Report:

The classification of Global Isobutene includes MTBE Cracking, Tert-butanol (TBA), and the proportion of MTBE Cracking in 2017 is about 73.9%, However, growing concerns regarding groundwater contamination caused due to leakage of MTBE coupled with increasing popularity of ethanol as a gasoline blending agent is expected to segment impact growth negatively.

Global Isobutene is widely used in Butyl Rubber, MMA, PIB and other. The most proportion of Global Isobutene is used in Butyl Rubber, and the consumption proportion is about 54.2% in 2017.

North America is the largest supplier of Global Isobutene , with a production market share 42%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 31%.

The worldwide market for Global Isobutene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 6390 million USD in 2024, from 4540 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.