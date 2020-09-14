Bulletin Line

Global LED Tube Lights Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global LED Tube Lights

Global “Global LED Tube Lights Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global LED Tube Lights in these regions. This report also studies the Global LED Tube Lights market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global LED Tube Lights :

  • An LED Tube Light is a light-emitting diode (LED) product which is assembled into a Tube Light for use in lighting fixtures. Global LED Tube Lights have a lifespan and electrical efficiency which are several times greater than incandescent Tube Lights, and are significantly more efficient than most fluorescent Tube Lights, with some chips able to emit more than 300 lumens per watt.

    Global LED Tube Lights Market Manufactures:

  • Philips Lighting
  • Lendvance
  • GE Lighting
  • Panasonic
  • Opple
  • Toshiba
  • NVC (ETI)
  • Sharp
  • Cree
  • Yankon Lighting
  • Shanghai Feilo Acoustics
  • FSL
  • PAK
  • MLS
  • Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic

    Global LED Tube Lights Market Types:

  • T5
  • T8
  • Others

    Global LED Tube Lights Market Applications:

  • Commerical Use
  • Residential Use

    Scope of this Report:

  • Philips Lighting, Lendvance, GE Lighting are the top production value share spots in the Global LED Tube Lights market in 2017. Philips Lighting dominated with 13.54% production value share, followed by Lendvance with 10.74% production value share and GE Lighting with 5.92% production value share.
  • Market dynamics include policy, economic, market penetration rate, etc. In order to promote energy conservation, the government is strongly advocating the use of LED light with a series of preferential policies, such as reducing enterprise tax rate. LED Lighting industry presents differential permeability in different regions. The permeability in North America, Europe, Singapore, is obviously greater than that of India, Southeast Asia (ex. Singapore), Africa, etc.
  • Overcapacity has aggravated the vicious intensification of enterprises, resulted in price of the product has been declining. The profit margin of the enterprise is also decreasing. In order to solve these problems and seize market share, the integration of international lighting giants is increasing, such as MLS purchasing Lendvance from Osram.
  • Global LED Tube Lights used in industry including Commerical Use and Residential Use. Report data showed that 92.61% of the Global LED Tube Lights market demand in Commerical Use in 2017.
  • As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Global LED Tube Lights . To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Global LED Tube Lights market will still be a market of fierce competition.
  • The worldwide market for Global LED Tube Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 8230 million USD in 2024, from 4690 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global LED Tube Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global LED Tube Lights product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global LED Tube Lights , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global LED Tube Lights in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global LED Tube Lights competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global LED Tube Lights breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global LED Tube Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global LED Tube Lights sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

