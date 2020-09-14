Bulletin Line

Global Neurofeedback Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Neurofeedback

This report focuses on “Global Neurofeedback Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Neurofeedback market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Neurofeedback :

  • Global Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client’s scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place. This operant learning initiates self-regulation and enhances relaxation, both necessary components of good brain function.

    Global Neurofeedback Market Manufactures:

  • BrainMaster Technologies
  • BEE Medic
  • Brainquiry
  • Mitsar
  • Thought Technology
  • Mind Media
  • Wearable Sensing

    Global Neurofeedback Market Types:

  • Slow Cortical Potential Global Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)
  • Low-energy Global Neurofeedback System (LENS)
  • Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback
  • Other

    Global Neurofeedback Market Applications:

  • ADHD Treatment
  • Other Clinic Use
  • Non-medical

    Scope of this Report:

  • The fast growth of Global Neurofeedback system market largely caused by the introduction of smart portable device. The production is increasing largely and the price is decreasing. These new products mainly introduced in North American and Asia regions.
  • North America is the largest supplier of Global Neurofeedback System, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Global Neurofeedback System, enjoying production market share nearly 20.5% in 2016.
  • North America is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.
  • The Global Neurofeedback market is valued at 37 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 50 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Neurofeedback.
  • This report studies the Global Neurofeedback market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Global Neurofeedback market by product type and applications/end industries.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Neurofeedback Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Neurofeedback market?
    • How will the Global Neurofeedback market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Neurofeedback market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Neurofeedback market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Neurofeedback market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Neurofeedback product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Neurofeedback , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Neurofeedback in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Neurofeedback competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Neurofeedback breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

