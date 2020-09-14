Global Neurofeedback Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Neurofeedback Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Neurofeedback market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Global Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client's scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place. This operant learning initiates self-regulation and enhances relaxation, both necessary components of good brain function.

BrainMaster Technologies

BEE Medic

Brainquiry

Mitsar

Thought Technology

Mind Media

Slow Cortical Potential Global Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

Low-energy Global Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

ADHD Treatment

Other Clinic Use

Non-medical

The fast growth of Global Neurofeedback system market largely caused by the introduction of smart portable device. The production is increasing largely and the price is decreasing. These new products mainly introduced in North American and Asia regions.

North America is the largest supplier of Global Neurofeedback System, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Global Neurofeedback System, enjoying production market share nearly 20.5% in 2016.

North America is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

The Global Neurofeedback market is valued at 37 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 50 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Neurofeedback.