Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pain Management Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pain Management Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pain Management Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global pain management devices market size was valued at USD 3,922.9 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8,046.3 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated Pain Management Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Neurostimulation, electric stimulation, and infusion pumps are widely prescribed by the physicians to eradicate chronic pain. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016, an estimated 20.4% of the U.S. population was suffering from chronic pain. Neuromodulation technology works on the modulation and alternation of nerve activity with the help of electrical stimulations.

Another pain management device, TENS (Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation) operates on the same technological concept, however, the major difference between TENS and spinal cord stimulation lies in the placement of devices. TENS are placed on the skin, while spinal cord stimulation devices are implanted in the patient body. Growing prevalence of chronic pain and neuropathic conditions are projected to boost the adoption of pain management devices by 2026. This is expected to augment the pain management devices market growth in the forthcoming years.

“”Neuromodulation Devices Segment Are Anticipated to Drive the Growth of the Pain Management Devices Market””

In 2018, neuromodulation devices held a significant share in the global market. Enabled by this, the pain management devices market size is expected to spur between 2018 and 2026. Neuromodulation devices stimulate the nervous system with the help of electrical impulses. These devices include spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, dorsal ganglion stimulation, and others. Deep brain stimulation plays an extensive role in the treatment of Parkinsons disease, essential tremor, and dystonia.

Neuromodulation devices held an estimated 73.6% share in the global market in 2018. Moreover, spinal cord stimulation amongst neuromodulation devices is expected to emerge as the fastest growing product type by 2026, aiding the pain management devices market share. Spinal cord stimulators are implanted in the body after a trial period and act as pain sensation inhibitors by stimulating low voltage electrical impulses in the nervous system.

Market Segmentation

In terms of applications, the market is categorized into musculoskeletal, brain, cancer, neuropathy, and others. The hospitals & clinics in end user segment are expected to register comparatively higher share in the Market owing to the higher utilization pain management devices for the treatment of several diseases in hospitals. This, in turn, is likely to foster the pain management devices revenue in the forecast years.

Regional Analysis

“”Increasing Adoption Due to Range of Benefits Offered by Pain Management Devices Enables Market to Hold Considerable Share in North America””

The North America generated revenue of USD 3,032.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Rapidly growing adoption of pain management devices is prominently expected to drive the growth of the North America pain management devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising per capita income, growing demand for drug-free therapy, and the growing prevalence of chronic pain conditions are projected to offer considerable opportunity for the growth of the North America market. According to data published by the International Neuromodulation Society, the number of FDA approvals for neuromodulation devices grew by an estimated 35.0% since the past decade.

North America Pain Management Devices Market Size, 2018

Developed countries in Europe such as Germany, UK, and France are expected to drive the growth of the Europe market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices, coupled with the increasing popularity of the pain management devices due to superior treatment outcomes is prominently projected to play a role in the growth of the Europe market. The Asia Pacific holds significant potential for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Certain factors such as developing healthcare research infrastructure, growing awareness about electrical stimulation techniques for pain management, and product penetration by established market players are anticipated to boost the the market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Market Drivers

“”Medtronic and Boston Scientific Corporation to Account for the Significant Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Medtronic is a significant player in the market. Medtronic is estimated to maintain its leading position in the market owing to the wide product portfolio, robust distribution network, and implementation of strategic marketing policies. This company, together with Boston Scientific Corporation, currently holds maximum share in the global market. Other players operating in the pain management devices market are LivaNova, Abbott, and others.

List of key Companies Profiled:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova

Abbott

DJO Global LLC

SPR Therapeutics

Nevro Corp

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

Pain management devices block the pain sensation generated in the body with the help of electrical signals. Certain techniques such as neuromodulation, electrical stimulation, programmed infusion pumps, radiofrequency ablation, and others are prominently used to treat chronic pain. Rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic pain is anticipated to drive the pain management devices market growth during the forecast period. More researches are being conducted by market players and research institutes to validate the applications of electrical stimulation techniques in the efficacy of neurorehabilitation.

The pain management devices market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The global market segments include product type, applications, end user, and region. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into electrical stimulation devices, neuromodulation devices, RF ablation devices, and infusion pumps. Electrical stimulation devices are further sub-segmented into TENS (Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation), EMS (Electric Muscle Stimulation), and others. Neuromodulation devices are sub-segmented as spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as musculoskeletal, brain, cancer, neuropathy, and others. End users covered under the report are physiotherapy centers, hospitals & clinics, and others (home care settings & ambulatory surgery centers). Geographically, the market is segmented into major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are recent industry developments- partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, technological advancements in the market, epidemics of chronic pain for key countries, new product launch by key players, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Electrical Stimulation Devices

TENS (Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation)

EMS (Electric Muscle Stimulation)

Others

RF Ablation Devices

Neuromodulation Devices

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Others

Infusion Pumps

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Brain

Cancer

Neuropathy

Others

By End User

Physiotherapy Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In January 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation launched Spectra WaveWriter, new spinal cord stimulation device in Europe market. The newly launched devices by the company is the only device available in the current market which can combine paresthesia-based and sub-perception therapy.

In August 2018, a US based Neurostimulation company, Nevro received FDA approval for their new Senza II, a spinal cord stimulation system. The system is capable of providing HF10 therapy which relatively superior over traditional spinal cord stimulation system.

In July 2016, SPR Therapeutics got FDA approval for their newly developed pain management device, SPRINT. The newly developed device can act as a wearable stimulator and holds the capability to relieve pain with the help of electric stimulation.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pain Management Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580