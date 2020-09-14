Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Packaging machines are machines that complete stages of the packaging process. Examples include filling machines, sealing machines, wrapping machines, strapping machines, labelling machines and coding machines.Pharmaceutical packaging machines are often custom-designed to handle specific product configurations such as vials. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Manufactures:

IMA

Bosch

Uhlmann

KÃ¶rber AG

Multivac

Marchesini Group

Coesia Seragnoli

Optima

Bausch & Strobel

Mutual

Truking

Gerhard Schubert

Romaco

CHINASUN

CKD Corporation

Hoong-A Corporation

MG2Â

SHINVA

ACG

Heino Ilsemann Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Types:

Primary Packaging Machine

Secondary Packaging Machine

Labeling and Serialization Machine Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Applications:

Liquids Packaging

Solids Packaging

Semi-Solids Packaging

Other Products Packaging Scope of this Report:

The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as cost containment in pharma R&D, growth in funding for generics and biopharmaceutical research, and technological advancements in labeling and serializations solutions. The development of production lines for small batch size and research purposes, growing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers to cut operational costs, and rising emphasis on labeling and serialization for anti-counterfeiting of drugs are the key trends in the market. However, growing preference for refurbished packaging equipment as a viable alternative to new packaging equipment with high costs is expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

On the basis of package type, the market is segmented into primary packaging, secondary packaging, and labeling and serialization equipment. In 2017, the primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of 80.5% in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The large share can be attributed to the rising regulatory modifications, rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising technological advancements.

The worldwide market for Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 8480 million USD in 2024, from 6300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.