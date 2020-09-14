Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) :

Pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) is a third-party administrator (TPA) of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, and state government employee plans. Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Manufactures:

CVS Health (CVS)

Express Scripts

OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Prime Therapeutics

Medimpact Healthcare

Magellan Health

BC/BS

Vidalink

Sea Rainbow

Cachet Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Types:

commercial health plans

self-insured employer plans

Medicare Part D plans

Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

state government employee plans Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Applications:

Mail-order Pharmacy Services