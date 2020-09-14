Global Plant Protein-based Food Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Plant Protein-based Food Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Plant Protein-based Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Plant Protein-based Food :

Plant-based proteins are defined as proteins utilized in foods that have been derived from a plant or vegetable source, such as beans, chia, hemp, canola, potato, pumpkin, rice, soy, and wheat, as well as others. Global Plant Protein-based Food are providing vivid competition to animal protein-based foods. Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Manufactures:

Pinnacle Foods

Turtle Island Foods

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Amyâ€™s Kitchen

Atlantic Natural Foods

Impossible Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

Beyond Meat

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Monde Nissin Corporation

Kellogg Company

Fry Family Food

Pulmuone Holdings

HÃ¼gli Holding

Sweet Earth

VBites Food

Maple Leaf Foods

Kraft Heinz

Schouten Europe

Taifun-Tofu GmbH Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Types:

Soy Protein-based Foods

Wheat Protein-based Foods

Pea Protein-based Foods

Others Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Applications:

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian Scope of this Report:

According to the statistical data, worldwide Global Plant Protein-based Food demand market is growing in line with GDP. The food services industry has increased need for Global Plant Protein-based Food to meet consumer demands. Regionally, the driver of this growth will be the North America and Europe market for now, while Asia Pacific Regions will see a rapid growth in forecast period, which will the leading driving force by 2023.

The worldwide market for Global Plant Protein-based Food will reach 2500 million USD in 2024, from 2500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.