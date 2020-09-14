Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Industry Professional Market Analysis by 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Point-of-Care-(POC)-Testing-Devices_p495106.html

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Research Report:

Roche Diagnostics

International Technidyne Corporation

Beckman Coulter

Abaxis

Hemocue AB

Abbott

Nipro Diagnostics

Bayer Diabetes Care

Beckton and Dickinson

LifeScan Inc

Orasure Technologies

PointCare Technologies

Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics

Regions Covered in the Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Troponin Test

1.2.3 Brain Natriuretic Peptide Test

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Laboratories

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market

1.4.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Roche Diagnostics

2.1.1 Roche Diagnostics Details

2.1.2 Roche Diagnostics Major Business

2.1.3 Roche Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Roche Diagnostics Product and Services

2.1.5 Roche Diagnostics Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 International Technidyne Corporation

2.2.1 International Technidyne Corporation Details

2.2.2 International Technidyne Corporation Major Business

2.2.3 International Technidyne Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 International Technidyne Corporation Product and Services

2.2.5 International Technidyne Corporation Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Beckman Coulter

2.3.1 Beckman Coulter Details

2.3.2 Beckman Coulter Major Business

2.3.3 Beckman Coulter SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Beckman Coulter Product and Services

2.3.5 Beckman Coulter Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Abaxis

2.4.1 Abaxis Details

2.4.2 Abaxis Major Business

2.4.3 Abaxis SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Abaxis Product and Services

2.4.5 Abaxis Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Hemocue AB

2.5.1 Hemocue AB Details

2.5.2 Hemocue AB Major Business

2.5.3 Hemocue AB SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Hemocue AB Product and Services

2.5.5 Hemocue AB Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Abbott

2.6.1 Abbott Details

2.6.2 Abbott Major Business

2.6.3 Abbott Product and Services

2.6.4 Abbott Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Nipro Diagnostics

2.7.1 Nipro Diagnostics Details

2.7.2 Nipro Diagnostics Major Business

2.7.3 Nipro Diagnostics Product and Services

2.7.4 Nipro Diagnostics Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Bayer Diabetes Care

2.8.1 Bayer Diabetes Care Details

2.8.2 Bayer Diabetes Care Major Business

2.8.3 Bayer Diabetes Care Product and Services

2.8.4 Bayer Diabetes Care Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Beckton and Dickinson

2.9.1 Beckton and Dickinson Details

2.9.2 Beckton and Dickinson Major Business

2.9.3 Beckton and Dickinson Product and Services

2.9.4 Beckton and Dickinson Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 LifeScan Inc

2.10.1 LifeScan Inc Details

2.10.2 LifeScan Inc Major Business

2.10.3 LifeScan Inc Product and Services

2.10.4 LifeScan Inc Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Orasure Technologies

2.11.1 Orasure Technologies Details

2.11.2 Orasure Technologies Major Business

2.11.3 Orasure Technologies Product and Services

2.11.4 Orasure Technologies Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 PointCare Technologies

2.12.1 PointCare Technologies Details

2.12.2 PointCare Technologies Major Business

2.12.3 PointCare Technologies Product and Services

2.12.4 PointCare Technologies Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics

2.13.1 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Details

2.13.2 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Major Business

2.13.3 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Product and Services

2.13.4 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG