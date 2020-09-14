Global Power Tools Industry Research Analysis by 2020- 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Power Tools industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Power Tools and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Power Tools Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including _Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Snap-on, Makita, Bosch, Einhell, TTI, Festool, Hilti, HiKOKI, DEVON (Chevron Group), Positec Group, Apex Tool Group, Jiangsu Jinding, Zhejiang Crown, Dongcheng, KEN, C. & E. Fein__ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Power Tools Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Power Tools Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Electric Power Tool

1.2.3 Pneumatic Power Tool

1.2.4 Hydraulic and Other Power Tool

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Power Tools Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential Applications

1.3.3 Construction Field

1.3.4 Industry Field

1.3.5 Gardening Field

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Power Tools Market

1.4.1 Global Power Tools Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

2.1.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Details

2.1.2 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Major Business

2.1.3 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Product and Services

2.1.5 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Snap-on

2.2.1 Snap-on Details

2.2.2 Snap-on Major Business

2.2.3 Snap-on SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Snap-on Product and Services

2.2.5 Snap-on Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Makita

2.3.1 Makita Details

2.3.2 Makita Major Business

2.3.3 Makita SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Makita Product and Services

2.3.5 Makita Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Bosch

2.4.1 Bosch Details

2.4.2 Bosch Major Business

2.4.3 Bosch SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Bosch Product and Services

2.4.5 Bosch Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Einhell

2.5.1 Einhell Details

2.5.2 Einhell Major Business

2.5.3 Einhell SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Einhell Product and Services

2.5.5 Einhell Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 TTI

2.6.1 TTI Details

2.6.2 TTI Major Business

2.6.3 TTI Product and Services

2.6.4 TTI Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Festool

2.7.1 Festool Details

2.7.2 Festool Major Business

2.7.3 Festool Product and Services

2.7.4 Festool Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Hilti

2.8.1 Hilti Details

2.8.2 Hilti Major Business

2.8.3 Hilti Product and Services

2.8.4 Hilti Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 HiKOKI

2.9.1 HiKOKI Details

2.9.2 HiKOKI Major Business

2.9.3 HiKOKI Product and Services

2.9.4 HiKOKI Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 DEVON (Chevron Group)

2.10.1 DEVON (Chevron Group) Details

2.10.2 DEVON (Chevron Group) Major Business

2.10.3 DEVON (Chevron Group) Product and Services

2.10.4 DEVON (Chevron Group) Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Positec Group

2.11.1 Positec Group Details

2.11.2 Positec Group Major Business

2.11.3 Positec Group Product and Services

2.11.4 Positec Group Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Apex Tool Group

2.12.1 Apex Tool Group Details

2.12.2 Apex Tool Group Major Business

2.12.3 Apex Tool Group Product and Services

2.12.4 Apex Tool Group Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Jiangsu Jinding

2.13.1 Jiangsu Jinding Details

2.13.2 Jiangsu Jinding Major Business

2.13.3 Jiangsu Jinding Product and Services

2.13.4 Jiangsu Jinding Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Zhejiang Crown

2.14.1 Zhejiang Crown Details

2.14.2 Zhejiang Crown Major Business

2.14.3 Zhejiang Crown Product and Services

2.14.4 Zhejiang Crown Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Dongcheng

2.15.1 Dongcheng Details

2.15.2 Dongcheng Major Business

2.15.3 Dongcheng Product and Services

2.15.4 Dongcheng Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 KEN

2.16.1 KEN Details

2.16.2 KEN Major Business

2.16.3 KEN Product and Services

2.16.4 KEN Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 C. & E. Fein

2.17.1 C. & E. Fein Details

2.17.2 C. & E. Fein Major Business

2.17.3 C. & E. Fein Product and Services

2.17.4 C. & E. Fein Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Power Tools Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Power Tools Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Power Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Power Tools Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Power Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Power Tools Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Power Tools Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Power Tools Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Power Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Power Tools Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Power Tools Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Power Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Power Tools Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

