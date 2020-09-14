Global Scroll Chiller Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Scroll Chiller Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Scroll Chiller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Carrier

Trane

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi Appliances

Dunham-Bush

Mammoth

Bosch

Airedale

LG

Motivair

Voltas

Blue Star

Kuen Ling

Midea

Gree

TICA Global Scroll Chiller Market Types:

Water-Cooled Global Scroll Chiller s

Air-Cooled Global Scroll Chiller s Global Scroll Chiller Market Applications:

Commercial

Industrial

The major producer located in EU and US, such as Johnson Controls, Daikin, Carrier and Trane, these companies occupied above 50% market share. And the top five players occupied about 55% market share.

North America and Europe are the largest consumption regions, occupied above 45% market share. Emerging markets are in a stage of rapid development, such as China, India etc. Global Scroll Chiller is mainly used in the commercial and industrial field.

The worldwide market for Global Scroll Chiller is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million USD in 2024, from 1160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.