Global Sleeve Label Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Sleeve Label Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sleeve Label in these regions. This report also studies the global Sleeve Label market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Sleeve Label:

  • Labels are made of different types of material, such as cloth, film, paper, and plastic and have different features, such as in-mold and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Sleeve labels hold a minimal percentage in the global label market, but because of their various advantages, such as 360-degree coverage, we expect the sleeve label market to grow rapidly.

    Sleeve Label Market Manufactures:

  • Avery Dennison
  • Bemis
  • CCL Industries
  • Clondalkin
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • Huhtamaki
  • Intertape Polymer
  • Klockner Pentaplast
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • Macfarlane
  • SleeveCo
  • Berry Plastics
  • Cenveo
  • Karlville Development
  • Hood Packaging

    Sleeve Label Market Types:

  • Heat Shrink Label
  • Stretch Label
  • ROSO Label
  • RF Sleeve Label
  • Other

    Sleeve Label Market Applications:

  • Food & Beverages
  • Commodities
  • Home and Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Sleeve Label in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The heat shrink label segment will continue its dominance in the sleeve label market during the forecast period and will occupy more than 82% of the overall market share. Heat shrink sleeve labels have extreme shrinkage properties and are suitable for all shapes of products. They are cheap and provide high-quality graphics, which has increased their demand. Moreover, they have premium print quality and innovative and aesthetic appeal which improves the appearance of consumer goods. The growing demand for these labels among beverage manufacturers owing to their tamper-resistant and superior protective properties will significantly contribute to the growth of sleeve labels market during the forecast period.
  • APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the market by 2023 and is expected to account for more than 40% of the total market revenue. Factors such as the development of a healthy economic activity and increase in the production of consumer goods in countries such as China and India have surged the demand for sleeve labels in the region. Moreover, the rising population in many APAC countries is also increasing the demand for packaged foods, beverages, and personal care products, resulting in a subsequent increase in the demand for sleeve labels during the forecast period.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Sleeve Label product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sleeve Label, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sleeve Label in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Sleeve Label competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Sleeve Label breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Sleeve Label market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sleeve Label sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Sleeve Label Market:

