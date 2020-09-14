Global Superabsorbent Polymers Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Superabsorbent Polymers in these regions. This report also studies the Global Superabsorbent Polymers market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Superabsorbent polymers (SAP) are polymer materials with water absorbing and retaining capacity. In the capacity of an absorbent, it is used in wide-ranging applications such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, mining, medical, and related applications.

The industry of superabsorbent polymers in North America is very concentrated. There are several players in North America, and the plants are located in USA. At present, the main manufacturers of superabsorbent polymers are BASF, EVONIK Industries, Nippon Shokubai, etc. EVONIK Industries is the USA production leader, holding about 50% share in 2015 in North America. The North America consumption of superabsorbent polymers increased from 562 KMT in 2011 to 630 KMT in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2.90%.

Superabsorbent polymers demonstrate high growth prospects within the industrial, environmental, and energy sectors. The major application fields are baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, mining, medical, etc. In 2015, the consumptions of baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene occupied more than 90% of total market share. With the increasing of dispensable income and health awareness, the personal hygiene products will raise, as same time, the widen applications in other industries also improve the consumption of superabsorbent polymers. The demand for superabsorbent polymers is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Superabsorbent polymers industry will usher in a stable growth space.