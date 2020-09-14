Grease Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Grease Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Grease market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Grease Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Grease Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage of High Performance Greases

– High-performance lubricants, also known as synthetic lubricants, are gaining popularity due to their excellent properties over mineral oil lubricants. The synthetic lubricant segment is constantly gaining market share and is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

– Synthetic lubricants offer better and improved properties, in comparison to mineral lubricants, such as low-traction coefficient to reduce power consumption, reduce gear wear, increased service life, and reduced flammability to increase safety, among many others.

– This, in turn, makes them most suited for extreme high-temperature applications, and other complex and specific applications (such as heavily loaded gearboxes, etc).

– Currently, the synthetic lubricants segment is the fastest growing, in terms of base stock type. Regarding consumption, Europe is the largest market for synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants, worldwide.

– Additionally, with the improving financial status of the middle-class consumers, the demand for high-end automobiles is growing in Asia-Pacific, thus, boosting the demand for high-performance lubricants in the region, consequently, making Asia-Pacific the largest market for synthetic lubricants in the coming years.

– The demand for high-performance lubricants is also increasing rapidly from the industrial sector. The properties of these lubricants, of reducing friction and wear, resistance to caustic chemicals, oxygen compatibility, longevity, and extended lubrication intervals, have led to the increase in their demand.

– The aforementioned factors are driving the market for grease globally.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific was found to be the major market for the consumption of grease followed by North America and Europe. China, India, and Indonesia are expected to be leading countries witnessing strong demand for grease consumption during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has been a potential region for the growth in automotive production and sales, with countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia exhibiting constant growth rates in 2018. However, there was a decline in automotive production in China (a major automotive producer in the region) in 2018. Other end-user industries, such as construction and manufacturing are growing, with increasing investments in ASEAN countries, which is further contributing to the growth of the lubricants consumption as a whole and grease in particular, in the region. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for grease consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Grease Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Usage of High-performance Greases

4.1.3 Industrial Growth in Middle East & Africa

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Prices of Synthetic Greases

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Thickeners

5.1.1 Metal Soaps

5.1.2 Other Thickeners

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Automotive and Other Transportation

5.2.3 Heavy Equipment

5.2.4 Food and Beverage

5.2.5 Metallurgy and Metal Working

5.2.6 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Philippines

5.3.1.6 Indonesia

5.3.1.7 Malaysia

5.3.1.8 Thailand

5.3.1.9 Vietnam

5.3.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Turkey

5.3.3.7 Spain

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Columbia

5.3.4.4 Chile

5.3.4.5 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Iran

5.3.5.3 Iraq

5.3.5.4 UAE

5.3.5.5 Kuwait

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle East

5.3.6 Africa

5.3.6.1 Egypt

5.3.6.2 South Africa

5.3.6.3 Nigeria

5.3.6.4 Algeria

5.3.6.5 Morocco

5.3.6.6 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Axel Christiernsson

6.4.2 BECHEM Lubrication Technology, LLC

6.4.3 Calumet Branded Products, LLC

6.4.4 BP Plc (Castrol)

6.4.5 Chevron Corporation

6.4.6 ETS

6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.8 FUCHS

6.4.9 Gazpromneft – Lubricants, Ltd.

6.4.10 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.11 Kluber Lubrication

6.4.12 Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Lukoil

6.4.14 Orlen Oil

6.4.15 Penrite Oil

6.4.16 Petromin

6.4.17 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

6.4.18 Suncor Energy Inc (Petro-Canada)

6.4.19 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

6.4.20 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.21 SKF

6.4.22 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Numerous Upcoming Construction Projects in North America and APAC

